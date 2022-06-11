'Make Taiwan independent, start war' China warn US

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

56 minutes wey don pass

China don warn US say any attempt to make Taiwan independent go trigger military action.

Splitting Taiwan from China go force Beijing to "fight at any cost".

Na so Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe tok wen e meet im US counterpart Lloyd Austin.

Fenghe and Austin meet during two-aside of one Asian security summit for Singapore.

Biden say im ready to use force to defend Taiwan 23rd May 2022

How America defense chief react

Austin later call Chinese military activity "provocative, destabilising".

E say many Chinese aircraft dey fly near di island on a near-daily basis.

Di American oga add say dis dey "undermine peace and stability for di region".

Why Taiwan dey important to China

China dey see self-ruled Taiwan as major part of im territory.

Na dis view point wey make Wei to condemn US arms sales to Taiwan.

One tok tok pesin quote am say: "If anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, di Chinese People Liberation Army (PLA) get no choice but to fight at any cost…

“…and crush any attempt of 'Taiwan independence' and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Oda tins US tell Chinese defence on Taiwan mata

Oga Austin say di US dey committed to maintain di status quo.

Meaning to recognise Beijing as di only goment of China and opposing Taiwanese independence.

Di US Official insist say dia must be no attempt to resolve tensions through force.

Dis go be di first meeting of di America and Chinese defence chiefs.

And di consultation last nearly one hour for di Shangri-La Dialogue security summit.

Wei say di tok-tok "bin go smoothly", and both sides described am as cordial.

Austin speak of di importance of maintaining fully open lines of communications wit China military to avoid any misunderstanding.

Current situation of China vs Taiwan

For late May Taiwan say e don send fighter jets to warn off 30 warplanes wey China enta im air defence zone.

Di incident mark di biggest Chinese invasion since January.