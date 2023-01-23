Police arrest Arsenal fans wey bin dey celebrate Manchester United victory

Wia dis foto come from, Jacobs Odongo Seaman Wetin we call dis foto, One fan bin carry trophy wey dem bin buy for store

23 January 2023, 21:01 WAT New Informate 21 minutes wey don pass

Police don arrest at least eight Arsenal fans for di Ugandan city of Jinja afta celebrating di club win against Manchester United for di English Premier League.

Di fans bin wear di club red jersey and carry trophy.

Police say dem no get a permit to hold di procession wey be public order offence.

Arsenal score a dramatic last-minute goal to win 3-2 for Sunday match against Manchester United.

Di result give di Gunners a five-point cushion at di top of di table, giving hope to fans around di world say di club fit end dia 19-year wait to win di English Premier League.

Di Arsenal fans bin dey travel in a convoy of five vehicles on Monday morning wen police stop dem.

One of dem bin dey carri di trophy wey dem but from one store.

"I no know wetin we do but we bin simply dey celebrate our victory over rivals Manchester United," Na so Arsenal fan Baker Kasule tok according to local Daily Monitor news site.

James Mubi, di regional police boss wey be self-declared Arsenal fan, tell BBC say e never review di fans dia charges but wonder why dem dey celebrate wen na only half of di matches for di season dem don playe.

"Wetin go happun if fight break out with rival fans? Dem no inform police to provide security for dia procession," Mr Mubi tok, as e dismiss di suggestion say di arrest dey linked to di frequent arrest of members of an opposition party wey also dey wear red.

Rights groups say di Public Order Management Act don give police discretionary powers wey dem dey used to stop citizens' rights.

Agather Atuhaire, lawyer and rights activist, tell BBC say Uganda police continue "to dey dey high-handed even afta di Constitutional Court nullify all di draconian provisions wey give dem powers to restrict di constitutionally guaranteed freedom of association and assembly".