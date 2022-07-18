De Jong make U-turn on Man Utd, Bayern dey eye Kane

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Kane na target for Bayern

one hour wey don pass

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn don describe Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane, 28, as "absolute top striker" and "a dream of the future" after dem agree to sell Robert Lewandowski, 33, to Barcelona. (Star)

Barcelona don turn dia attention to 23-year-old Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde, who also dey linked to Chelsea,after dem reach deal for Poland striker Lewandowski. (Marca)

Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong dey oppose to joining Manchester United or any English club, but di 25-year-old Barcelonamidfielder go consider move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. (Sport - in Spanish)

Tottenham dey prepared to pay 17m euros (£14.4m) for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, but di Spanish club want 20m euros (£17m), although di 28-year-old dey reluctant to leave the Nou Camp. (Sport - in Spanish)

Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja go join West Ham on season-long loan. Di Hammers bin want sign the 20-year-old on a permanent deal but di Blues no gree sell the player wey spend last season on loan at Southampton. (Mail)

Already wearing Barcelona's colors, Robert Lewandowski don join the squad in Miami on Sunday ahead of his medical and the signing of his contract.(Sky)

AC Milan still dey hunt for Portugal international Renato Sanches. Paris-Saint Germain dey slow to make dia move for di Lille midfielder, leaving AC Milan in pole position to swoop in for the player.(Gazetto dello Sport)

Manchester United dey keep tabs on Brentford striker Ivan Toney and fit make move for di Brentford striker, (Sunday Mirror)

Leeds United want more than £35million to sell Jack Harrison as interest from Newcastle United dey strong, reports the (Mail on Sunday)

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey don arrive Amsterdam to complete im move to Ajax. (Sky)