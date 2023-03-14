Meet di men politicians wey wan take over from govnor Nasir El-Rufai

14 March 2023, 13:12 WAT New Informate 39 minutes wey don pass

Di upcoming govnorship elections for Kaduna state na one of di most eagerly awaited considering all di tins wey don happun for di state in di last couple of years.

Di state na one of di most important for northern Nigeria and many years ago serve as capital of di north during di first republic wey make many pipo still dey chook eye and mouth for Kaduna mata.

Govnor Nasir El-Rufai by 29 May 2023 go don serve im eight years wey constitution allow and go need to step aside for a new govnor.

For di first time for 2019 election, govnor El-Rufai pick muslim to serve as deputy and na wetin ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) still maintain for dia 2023 ticket.

Dis na di top candidates for election on Saturday and sabi pipo say na one of dis pipo go become di next govnor of Kaduna state come May 29 2023.

Wia dis foto come from, AP Wetin we call dis foto, Uba Sani

Uba Sani na di candidate of ruling APC and one of di favourites for Saturday election.

Na him and present deputy govnor Hadiza Balarabe go fly APC flag on Saturday.

Uba Sani first enta limelight afta President Olusegun Obasanjo appoint am special adviser on public affairs afta e win election for 1999.

A mechanical engineer by training but politics na something wey dey blood considering say im popular family don tey for di game.

Di present Kaduna central senator don taste defeat bifor as e lose wen e contest im senatorial seat under PDP for 2011.

Uba Sani appear for BBC debate for Kaduna guber candidates wia e tok about im plans to improve Kaduna on all fronts.

Wetin we call dis foto, Isa Ashiru

Isa Mohammed Ashiru na di candidate of di People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and traditional titled man wey hold di position of ‘Sarkin Bai’ for Zazzau Emirate.

Di former House of Reps member dey contest im second govnorship election afta e lost to govnor El-Rufai for di 2019 polls.

‘Kudan’ as some pipo dey call am referring to im home town don tey for politics and bifor 8 years for House of Reps also spend 8 years for Kaduna state Assembly.

Like Uba Sani e also appear for BBC debate for Kaduna govnorship candidates wia e tok about im plans for di state wey include better healthcare and education.

Wetin we call dis foto, Othman Hunkuyi

Senator Othman Hunkuyi na di candidate of di New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

For pipo wey dey familiar with Kaduna politics, di name Hunkuyi na one wey dem don dey hear for many years.

E enta limelight during di administration of former govnor Ahmed Makarfi wia e serve as im commissioner of finance.

For 2015 e win seat for National Assembly wia e represent Kaduna North under di APC but im and anoda senator Shehu Sani decamp to oda parties after dia public fall out with govnor El-Rufai.

Hunkuyi na man wey get years of experience for public service and e tok say e go use dat experience beta di lives of Kaduna pipo if dem vote am into office.

Wetin we call dis foto, Jonathan Asake

Jonathan Asake na di candidate of di Labour Party for Saturday election for di state.

Performance of im party for Presidential election for di state and across di kontri show say Labour Party na one to watch out for here.

Jonathan from southern part of Kaduna na former lawmaker and also former presido of dia popular Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU)

For interview e grant recently e tok say im mission no be for only southern Kaduna but di whole state at large.