Kasala don spread for Sudan as explosions dey rock di capital

Wia dis foto come from, Maxar Technologies Wetin we call dis foto, Dem see thick black smoke over Khartoum (satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

Na so so reports of fierce clashes across Sudan as fighting between rival armed factions continue to dey spread.

Violence between di army and one paramilitary group wey dem call di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue overnight into im third day.

Nearly 100 pipo don die for clash, according to wetin one doctors' union tok, and one estimate put di number of pipo wey dey injured at 1,100.

Both sides dey claim to have control of key sites for di capital Khartoum, wia residents dey hide from explosions.

Earlier on Sunday, dem hold a temporary ceasefire to allow di pipo wey injure bcomot, although e no dey clear how strictly dem stick to am.

Doctors draw ears say di situation for hospitals inside Khartoum dey extremely difficult, and say di kasala dey stop both staff and medical supplies from reaching pipo wey get injuries.

Di kasala na part of one vicious power struggle within di kontri military leadership, wey dey escalate enta violence between rival factions.

Di two men for im centre disagree over how di kontri suppose transition to civilian rule. Generals dem don dey run Sudan since one coup overthrow di long-standing authoritarian president, Omar al-Bashir, for 2019.

Sudan: Fighter jets, gunfire and explosions shock Khartoum

On Sunday and early Monday, di RSF claim say dem dey occupy sites for di capital Khartoum wey imnclude di presidential palace, and di adjoining city of Omdurman, as well as for di western region of Darfur plus Merowe Airport for di north of di kontri.

But some accounts indicate say di army don regain control of di airport, wit di military saying dem dey deal with "small pockets of rebels".