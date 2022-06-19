'Na wen politicians dey find votes dem go wan impress us'

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "'Na wen Politicians dey find votes dem go wan impress us'", Duration 1,21 01:21 Wetin we call dis Video, 'Na wen Politicians dey find votes dem go wan impress us'

19 June 2022, 14:17 WAT New Informate 16 minutes wey don pass

Some market women for di busy Obalende area on Nigeria commercial capital say dis election period dem no go ginger for any politician.

One meat seller for Obalende food market, Abiodun tell BBC say dis election cycle no go be like di past.

"During di 2019 elections we bin campaign for one political party and we no get anytin to show for am".

Market women dey valuable for politician wey wan get votes.

Dem dey offer food or money in exchange for help from dis traders to campaign.

Howeva na dia e dey normally end in terms of dividends of democracy.

Wetin we call dis foto, Ova di last 14 years, Abiodun don campaign for different political parties dem. But she no wan do am again.

Ova di last 14 years, Abiodun don campaign for different political parties dem.

But she no wan do am again.

Di mama of two tok say, "market pipo hia, don decide say dem no dey vote for any politicians dis time around because wen dem win, dem no go do anytin for us."

Abiodun get message for goment on top wetin governance mean to her.

She say "make politicians understand say we no dey lazy.

“Make dem govern well wen dem win elections".

Di marker woman conclude say, "if tins improve for di kontri, pipo like us, go fit work make money.

“We no dey depend on anybodi".

For di 2023 elections some of di key points na di inflation wey dey Nigeria.

Di economic palava don cause cost of tins for market to high sotay pipo like Abiodun don dey struggle to feed dia families.

Nigeria general election go hold for February 2023.