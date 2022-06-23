ASUU chairman response to FG tok say strike go 'soon end'

23 June 2022

Chairman of Nigeria Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke don tell BBC Pidgin say dem never get any notice of meeting wit di Labour Minister Chris Ngige on top how to resolve di long ASUU strike.

Oga Osodeke dey reply to di latest from Ngige wey say di strike go soon end.

E tell BBC pidgin say oga Ngige afta dem meet am abandon dia negotiation process and stop dia salaries thinking dat one go make dem come beg am.

E explain say di union leaders don already finish di renegotiation of di 2009 agreement wit di Briggs committee and dat dem don also submit di draft agreement to di ministry of educations and wetin dem dey wait for now na for di minister of education to take di agreement to di goment to sign am.

Di Ministry of Labour bin give breakdown afta di Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, 22, June, 2022 for inside Tweet say "The Federal Government on Wednesday give assurance say di face-off with di university-based unions go soon dey resolved and academic activities go soon resume.

Di Tweet further say di Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige go meet wit all di relevant goment agencies wey dey try resolve di lingering ASUU strike like NITDA to find out how far dem don go wit di integrity test on top UTAS and di U3PS wey both ASUU, SSANU and NASU submit and measures dem don take to resolve di palava wey lead to di ongoing strike.

Meanwhile Oga Ngige yan tori pipo for state house on Wednesday say na payment system na im be di main cause of dis strike and dat goment dey do everytin possible to resolve di mata.

E assure Nigerian students say dem go soon end di ASUU strike and make sure say students for public university go back school.

ASUU bin start dia strike for February 14 and dem extend am while SSANU, NASU and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) also dey strike on top goment inability to address their concerns.

“Contrary to believe say goment no dey engage ASUU, we don hold series of meetings between all parties wit di next one holding on Thursday’ Ngige explain.