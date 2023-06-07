Women wey be deputy govnors for Nigeria and dia states

Foreign and local organizations for di world dey encourage women to go into leadership positions.

Dem dey also encourage women to put hand inside politics. Some women don dey join but e neva reach di level wey international organizations dey ginger for.

According to United Nations (UN) ''equal participation of women for leadership political and public life dey important well well to achieve di Sustainable Development Goals by 2030".

Data show say women dey underrepresented for all levels of decision-making for di world and gender equality for politics for di world dey low.

To try meet up wit di target of women wey dey leadership positions especially for politics, women for Nigeria don dey come out small small.

Dem don also dey occupy important positions for politics for different parts of di kontri.

Even though di 2023 general elections for Nigeria don come and go, plenti tins still dey to tok about especially as e concern women for politics.

For example, inside di National Assembly na only few women wey win seat for di election.

Out of di 109 Senatorial seats na only three women dey dia. Di women na Ipalibo Harry-Banigo wey be di former Deputy Govnor of Rivers State. She dey represent Rivers West.

Idiat Adebule dey represent Lagos West for di 10th Assembly. She serve as di 15th deputy governor of Lagos state and di sixth woman to occupy di position from 2015 to 2019.

Ireti Kingibe dey represent di Federal Capital Territory. As e be so none of di seven female senators wey bin dey di 9th senate comeback. E mean say Nigeria lose four female senators.

As no woman don become an elected govnor for Nigeria, dem still dey try by becoming deputy govnors.

Some women don get di opportunity to serve in dis capacity years back, but make we look di one wey dem elect for di 2023 govnorship elections.

Prof. Ngozi Odu (Rivers State)

"We don swear di oath of office and allegiance to serve di overall interest, growth and development of Rivers State."

Dis na some of di tins wey di new Deputy Govnor of Rivers State tok afta she take oath of office on 29 May, 2023 for Port Harcourt, di Rivers State capital.

Prof. Ngozi Ordu na di second female Deputy Govnor wey Rivers State don get. She take over from Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo.

Dem born Prof. Ngozi Nma Ordu on 23 October 1952 for Egi clan for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Goment Area of Rivers State.

She be Nigerian politician and Professor of Food/Industrial and Public Health Microbiology.

She get her first degree in microbiology from Paisley College of Technology, Renfrewshire, Scotland.

She get Master's degree in Food Science and Management from University of London (Queen Elizabeth College, 1983).

She be di first PhD graduate from di department of Microbiology from di University of Port Harcourt in 1989.

Prof. Ngozi join di Rivers State Civil Service wia she rise to di post of Permanent Secretary for di Ministry of Health from 1999-2006.

She become Rivers State Commissioner of Education in January 2006.

She also serve for di University of Port Harcourt as lecturer for di Department of Microbiology and di first Acting Executive Director of di University of Port Harcourt Foundation.

Josephine Piyo (Plateau State)

"As women, we be unstoppable force; we possess di power, strength, and capability to achieve anytin we set our minds to. We must take time to celebrate di women wey don overcome stereotypes and shattered barriers for dia respective fields, leading by example and showing us wetin genuine leadership look like."

Dis na some of di inspiring words Josephine Piyo wey be di second female Deputy Govnor for Plateau state, North Central, Nigeria post for her official Fcaebook page be dem swear her in as .

She don hold plenti ogbonge positions for Plateau State.

According to her profile for her Facebook page, she be former Executive Chairman for Riyom Local Goment Area, former Special Adviser to di Govnor on Parastatals for Plateau state goment.

She don also hold di post of Commissioner 11, State Planning Bureau for Plateau state goment and former Legislative Liaison Plateau State House of Assembly.

Madam Josephine Piyo don represent Riyom LGA for di Plateau state House of Assembly.

Apart from politics she be Nurse, and former Assistant Chief Nurse Tutor for School of Nursing Jos.

Na St Louis School she go, she study for di School of Nursing and midwifery Jos in for di University of Jos.

Naimot Salako Ayodele (Ogun State)

Wia dis foto come from, Naimot Facebook

Naimot Ayodele na one of di female deputy govnors, dem elect her for March 2019, wen she and Govnor Dapo Abiodun bin contest for dia first term.

Dem win re-election again for second term during di 2023 govnorship election.

According to her profile she be multi-talented professional wey get plenti knowledge and experience for developing and implementing effective strategies.

She also believe say infrastructure development, affordable shelter, human capacity development and equal opportunities na ogbonge foundations wey dem go use achieve sustainable development for Ogun State.

She bin dey do property business before she enta politics for 2019.

Dem born her for 1967 to di family of Late Professor Lateef A. Salako from Ado Odo Ota Local Goment Of Ogun State.

She get Masters Degree In Public Health Engineering from di Imperial College Of Science & Technology London, UK and Bachelor Of Science Degree in Civil Engineering From di University Of Lagos.

She Believe in Public Health Improvements, shelter wey dey affordable, capacity development, equal opportunities and Safe environment.

Patricia Obila (Ebonyi State)

Princess Patricia Obila na di first female Deputy Governor for Ebonyi State since dem create am for 1996.

Na former Vice Chairman of Afikpo North Local Goment Area and she serve two-terms.

She from Nkpoghoro, Afikpo.

Na di govnor Francis Ogbonnia Nwifuru, pick her as im running mate for 2022.

Dr. Hadiza Balarabe (Kaduna State)

Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe na Nigerian politician and medical doctor. She be di first woman to dey elected as deputy govnor for northwestern geopolitical zone.

Dem born her on 26 August 1966 into Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed family.

She attend Demonstration Primary School, Kagoro, Kaduna State and Government Girls Secondary School (now Government Girls Science Secondary School) Soba, wia she collect her General Certificate of Education (GCE) in 1982.

Dr Balarabe study Medicine for di University of Maiduguri, Borno State, from 1982 and get Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree in 1988.

She don be deputy govnor of Kaduna State since afta di elections wey happun for March, 2019.

She be di first female deputy govnor of Kaduna state and dem re-elect her dis 2023.

Monisade Afuye (Ekiti State)

Monisade Afuye na Princess of Ikere wey from two royal households for di Kingdom.

Dem born Chief Mrs Monisade Afuye on 28 September,1958 into di Royal family of Late Prince Noah Afeni Adegboye (Di papa of di late Oba Samuel Adegoke Adegboye, Akaiyejo II, Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti OON).

Afuye get di traditional title of Okinlua wey mean Head of all Princesses of Ikere-Ekiti and she be ogbonge grassroots politician.

She attend Saint Joseph C.A.C Primary School Aramoko, Aramoko Ekiti, and Amoye Grammar school, Ikere-Ekiti – primary and secondary schools from 1966 to 1971 wia she get her West Africa Senior School Certificate.

She also attend School of Catering Ikeja Lagos between 1977 and 1979.

She go Technical College Otun Ekiti wia she collect City & Guild in Catering in1982.

She attend Crown Polytechnic Ado Ekiti for OND and HND in Public Administration for 2014 and 2020.

She get Ordinary National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Public from Crown Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Dr Akon Enyakenyi (Akwa Ibom State)

Dr Akon Eyakenyi na senator wey bin dey reperesnt Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District.

Dem born her on 24 February, 1960, for Urue-Offong/Oruko Local Goment Area of Akwa Ibom State.

She go Government Primary School, Uko Uyokim for 1968, bifor she enta Methodist Teacher’s Training College for Oron, wia she graduate wit Teachers Grade II Certificate for 1979.

She get Bachelor of Education degree from di University of Calabar for 1990.

She start her political career for 2000, wen dem appoint her commissioner for industry, commerce and tourism for Akwa Ibom State.

For 2014, she become Nigeria Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development for former president Goodluck Jonathan goment.

Wetin United Nations tok

United Nations say as at 1 January 2023, na only 31 kontris dey wey women dey serve as Heads of State or goment.

Dem add say "wit dis current rate, gender equality for di highest positions of power no go dey possible for anoda 130 years."

United Nations women for di data show say:

Na only 17 kontris wey get woman Head of State, and 19 kontris get woman Head of goment.

Only 13 kontris wey women hold 50 percent or more of di positions of Cabinet Ministers wey dey lead policy areas.

Di five portfolios wey women dey hold well well for Cabinet Ministers na Women and gender equality, Family and children affairs, Social inclusion and development, Social protection and social security, and Indigenous and minority affairs.

Only 26.5 per cent of parliamentarians for single or lower houses be women, e increse from 11 per cent in 1995.

Only six countries get 50 per cent or more women for parliament for single or lower houses: Rwanda (61 per cent), Cuba (53 per cent), Nicaragua (52 per cent), Mexico (50 per cent), New Zealand (50 per cent), and the United Arab Emirates (50 per cent) [8].