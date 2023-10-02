Why tribunal sack Nasarawa govnor Sule, declare PDP Ombugadu winner of govnorship election

Wia dis foto come from, Sule/David/Facebook

2 October 2023, 16:30 WAT New Informate 49 minutes wey don pass

Di Nasarawa state govnorship election petition tribunal don nullify di election of oga Abdullahi Sule as govnor of Nasarawa state.

Di three man panel declare David Ombugadu of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of di election.

Justice Ezekiel Ajayi, wey be di lead judge of di tribunal declare Emmanuel Ombugadu of di PDP as di lawfully elected govnor of Nasarawa State.

Two out of di three justices of di panel declare David Umbugadu as di winner of di 2023 Nasarawa State governorship elections.