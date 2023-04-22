How dem wan carry foreign nationals comot from Sudan

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Thousands of pipo don dey try to flee Sudan since di violent clash start

Dem go evacuate diplomats and nationals from di US, UK, France and China from Sudan by air as fight-fight still dey continue for di kontri, one statement from di Sudanese army tok.

Army chief Fattah al-Burhan agree to facilitate and secure dia evacuation "in di coming hours", e tok for di statement.

Im dey locked for one bitter power struggle wit di leader of one rival paramilitary faction, di Rapid Support Forces.

Dem don kill hundreds of pipo for one week of fighting across di kontri.

Dem no fit carry out previous plans to evacuate foreign nationals sake of fear of safety fear.

One statement from di army say dem go evacuate British, US, French and Chinese nationals and diplomats by air on board military transport planes from di capital, Khartoum.

Saudi Arabia don also announce say dem dey arrange di evacuation of Saudi citizens and nationals of "brotherly" kontris. Di Sudanese army say dem don already evacuate Saudi Arabia diplomatic mission.

Dem don close Khartoum international airport sake of di violence, wit foreign embassies - including di US and UK – wey no fit bring dia citizens home.

Di fight-fight don enter im second week even as both sides - di army and di RSF - agree to one three-day ceasefire to mark di Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, starting from Friday.

Dem hear sporadic gunfire and air strikes for di capital on Saturday despite di agreement.

One former foreign minister, Mariam al-Mahdi, wey dey stay for Khartoum tell di BBC say di ceasefire "no dey take place at all".

"We dey out of electricity for di last 24 hours. We dey out of water for di last six days," she tok.

Dem dey also target medical teams for di fighting, she tok, add say: "E get rotten bodies of our youth for di streets."

Di ogbonge street battle start for Khartoum on 15 April afta I-no-go gree start between di leaders of both sides - General Burhan and di RSF Mohamed Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo - ontop how dem go run Sudan.

Both of dem hold top positions for Sudan current military goment, wey dem form afta di 2019 coup wey comot long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

Dem suppose merge dia forces but di RSF resist dis change, dey mobilise im troops wey escalate into full-scale fighting last week.

Di World Health Organization say ova 400 pipo don die. Dem believe say di death toll go even dey much higher as people dey struggle to reach hospitals.

Thousands of people, mainly civilians, don injure, as medical centres dey under pressure to deal wit di influx of patients.

Along wit Khartoum, di western region of Darfur, wia di RSF first emerge, also dey badly affected by di fighting.

Di UN don warn say up to 20,000 pipo - mostly women and children - don run comot from Sudan to seek safety for Chad, across di border from Darfur.

Wetin Nigeria goment dey do?

Di chairman of di Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri for one statement on Friday April 21, say Nigeria Mission wey dey for Sudan don put in place necessary arrangements to evacuate citizens from di kontri but flight now ’na gravely risk’

She say curfew currently dey for di kontri and no flights fit operate.

“Humanitarian groups dey make efforts to distribute food, water, medicals, as efforts bin dey in place to hopefully get di warring parties to ceasefire.” She add am.

Di National Association of Nigerian Students for Sudan bin send solicitation letter for possible evacuation of students especially those wey dey for Khartoum.