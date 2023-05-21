El Salvador stadium crush kill twelve pipo

At least twelve pipo don die afta crush for one football stadium for El Salvador capital, San Salvador, officials tok.

Di crush happun during one match between local team Alianza and Santa Ana-based team Fas for Cuscatlán Stadium.

Authorities suspend di match sake of di incident.

President Nayib Bukele describe di event as "unprecedented", and add say dem go launch "exhaustive investigation,”.

Police bin first tok say seven men and two women dey among pipo wey die and alldi victims dey over 18 years old.

Tori be say di disaster occur afta plenty fans try to di stadium afta dem don lock gates.

Officials believe say some fans bin buy fake tickets, and say dem dey torchlight di mata.

Video wey local tori pipo bin share show some fans as dem attempt to pull down barricades for di stadium entrance.

Livestream of di match wey dem post for YouTube show say dem don suspend di match afta commotions happun for di stands. Later you go fit see as emergency services bin dey carry pipo away for stretchers.

You fit also see fans as dem dey wave dia shirt on pipo wey lie for ground as dm dey try cool dem down.

"E bin be avalanche of fans wey bulldoze through di gate," one volunteer wit Rescue Commandos first aid group tell tori pipo. "Some bin still dey under di metal inside di tunnel. Oda manage to clime up di stands and den to di field and wia dem press dem down."

President Bukele say dem go investigate "everyone" including teams, managers, stadium officials, di league and di federation.

"Whoever di culprits be, dem no go go unpunished," im tok for comment wey im press secretary post for Twitter.

Officials also say 90 pipo bin dey receive medical attention, and say men, women and children don get treatment for "multiple traumas".

Luis Alonso Amaya, from di Civil Protection of El Salvador, say about 500 pipo don receive medical treatment, and dem transfer many go hospital.

Health minister Francisco Alabi say most of di pipo wey injure dey in stable condition and say dem no get any report of death from hospitals.

Salvadoran Soccer Federation say all national level football matches on Sunday go dey suspended. E also say im regret wetin happun.

El Salvador health minister, Francisco Alabi, tweet say sem don send ambulances from nearby hospitals to di stadium plus send all di injured pipo go different public institutions for treatment.