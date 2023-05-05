Reactions afta Osimhen goal lead Napoli to first Serie A title win in 33 years

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

5 May 2023, 11:26 WAT New Informate 15 minutes wey don pass

‘’Dear Napolitans, we don deliver di Scudetto now we feast’’.

Dat na wetin dia striker Victor Osimhen tweet afta im goal hand di southern Italian city dia first title in 33 years.

Napoli come from behind to play 1-1 wit Udinese for di Dacia Arena on Thursday night.

Di result confam dem as champions and spark ogbonge celebrations for Naples.

Na Osimhen score di equalising goal for di 52nd-minute afta Sandi Lovric bin give Udinese a shock lead.

Napoli hold on to di point dem need to win dia third Serie A title wit five games to spare.

Di last time dem win di league na 1990 wen Diego Maradona-inspired side bin add to dia first title three years earlier.

"Seeing Neapolitans happy dey enough to give you a sense of joy wey dem dey feel," Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti tell DAZN.

"These pipo go look to dis moment wen life hard dem, dem get every right to celebrate like dis.

"You go feel a bit more relaxed knowing say you give dem dis moment of happiness."

Napoli end 30 years of pain

Napoli previous two titles bin come during di days of Argentina legend Maradona – wey dia stadium now dey named afta - between 1987 and 1990.

Following those glory days, di club fall into financial decline, relegation and bankruptcy; dem play for Serie C as recent as 2006.

Dem don win di Coppa Italia three times for di past 11 seasons but na Scudetto di Napoli fans bin dey eye.

Now dem get a new set of superstars, wit Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen wey don score 21 goals in 26 league games and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wey contribute 12 goals and 10 assists.

At 64, dia boss Luciano Spalletti, wey bin don win di Coppa Italia twice wit Roma, don become di oldest manager to win Serie A.

Im team bin get di chance to lift di title wit six games to spare last weekend but draw wit local rivals Salernitana.

But wit dia 16-point advantage ova second-placed Lazio, dia third Serie A title now don dey confirmed.

Osimhen equaliser spark ogbonge celebrations

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Napoli fans enta pitch to celebrate dia first title in ova 30 years

Dia match wit Udinese na almost like make dem just mark register. Napoli fans bin don dey party for Naples all day before dem fill di Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to watch a stream of di match.

Ova 10,000 fans travel north to see dia side for Udine but dem bin dey in shock afta 13 minutes wen Lovric find space inside di box before im score to give di host di lead.

Napoli bin struggle for di first half but dem get di goal afta half time wen Osimhen score afta Kvaratskhelia bin force a good save from Udinese keeper Marco Silvestri.

And afta dem equalise, Napoli manage di game well, dem keep di opponents far.

Wen referee blow di full-time whistle, Napoli fans run enta pitch, to start di celebrations for both Udine and Naples.

"Na amazing feeling, we don wait so many years for dis moment," Osimhen tell DAZN.

"To deliver di Scudetto to Napolitans na sometin wey we no go ever forget in a hurry and e go continue to live in our hearts for di rest of our lives."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, For Naples, ogbonge celebrations happun and for inside Napoli home stadium wia fans bin watch a stream of di game

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pictures of Diego Maradona plenty, di former Napoli midfielder - dey considered as one of di greatest footballers of all time - e die for November 2020

Wetin we call dis foto, One fan of Napoli cry for one beer parlour for London