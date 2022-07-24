Ex-mayor among three pipo wey die for Philippines university shooting

Three pipo die for one shooting for one university graduation ceremony for Philippines capital, Manila region, on Sunday.

Philippines police say among di dead pipo na one former mayor wey be from di volatile south of din kontri.

Local Quezon City police chief Remus Medina say di shooting be like assassination of di former mayor of di southern Lamitan city, Rose Furigay.

Di suspect wey wunjure for di shootout wit one campus security officer and wey dem later arrest afta car chase, dey police custody now and dem dey interrogate, Medina tell tori pipo.

“Im bin look like im na determined assassin,” Medina tok, come add say dem find two pistol wit am.

Quezon na part of Manila capital region, e get 16 cities and na home to more dan 13 million pipo.

Dem shoot Furigay as she dey about to attend her daughter graduation for di law school of Ateneo de Manila University, one of di kontri most prestigious Universities, Medina say.

Di suspect, wey bin no get any relatives for di graduation, na also native of Lamitan city from Basilan province, wey be stronghold of Abu Sayyaf, one pro-Islamist State extremist group wey dem sabi for banditry and kidnapping.

Di two oda oda pipo wey im kill na one campus security officer and one man wey dem neva sabi who im be, police say.

Ateneo cancel di graduation ceremony afta di shooting.

For di Southeast Asian kontri, shooting incidents dey no steady as gun owners dey required to get permits to carry guns for public.

Private security officers for di Philippines dey carry either handguns or shotguns, and guns na common sight for shopping malls, offices, banks, restaurants and even schools.