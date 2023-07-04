Johnny Drille one year marriage and di revelation of Rima Tahini

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Johnny Drille

19 minutes wey don pass

Dis na ogbonge or not too ogbonge time for 'Drillers' as e clear say John Ighodaro alias Johnny Drille don marry.

Dis informate comot afta e release one brand new song called 'The Best Part'.

For video wey im use take promote di song, e post video for social wia im tok say Rima Tahini na best part of im life wey im neva share until now.

E tell am say, "You complete me, thank you for loving me".

Tori be say Johnny Drille and Rima Tahini don dey married for ova one year now according to tori for her social media.

Na Don Jazzy, di oga of Mavin Records wey Johnny Drille dey sing under reveal di tori afta e post pictures from di wedding on Tuesday.

Dis na sake of say Johnny Drille carry im fans catch cruise afta im post say im dey marry di star actress for im last song, Believe Me.

According to di muscian 4 July na Rima birthday wey fit give reason to why di song come out.

Rima Tahini na di Director in charge of A&R for Mavin Global.

According to tori wey dey come from im social media, dem don dey togeda for five years.

Who be Johnny Drille?

Johnny Drille na star wey burst enta di Nigeria music scene for 2015 afta di release of im banger, Wait for Me.

Before den, im bin feature for di sixth season of Project Fame for 2013 but e no win.

Following di release and hit of Wait For Me for 2015, Johnny Drille kontinu to release more hit songs wey include My Beautiful Love, Love Don't Lie and Start All Over wey feature Niniola.

By 2017, Mavins unveil di singer as part of dia signing for list wey include rapper, LadiPoe and singing twins DNA.

From dia e release im first studio album wey im call "Before We Fall Asleep", as well as di video for im first hit, Wait for Me.

E sing wit Teni, Simi and di legendary boyband Styl Plus wey feature for im first album also Phyno and Caveman.

Johnny Drille don also work on plenti hit songs as producer as e follow work for Nonso Bassey and Cohbams.

Not much dey known about di star love life.

To be honest wetin dey ground na only wetin e don tok for public.

Apart from im wife, Rima, e don tok about one woman wey im bin get past connection wit wen e bin dey Edo state but e bin no run am.

Dis na as di woman, Efe don feature for inside three hit songs wey im release, as im declare for 2019 say Finding Efe, go be di last song e go release about di babe.

Di songs also include Beautiful Love wia im end wit di line "Efe call me wen you hear dis song".