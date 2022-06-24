Why Instagram dey do video selfie trial to verify age of teenagers

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Instagram dey search new ways to sabi di age of young pipo and teenagers ontop dia platform ads part of dia new rules.

Di Meta app dey test video selfies wit facial analysis software as new way to sabi age.

Some users for Instagram dey try to cut di 13+ age rule - dem go edit dia date of birth to show over 18.

But US teens wey dey try dis go now go now receive three ways to verify age:

upload ID;

ask three adult users to vouch for dem; or

take video selfie.

Meta say dem hope say di new method go make sure teens get "age-appropriate experience" for Instagram.

Di tech giant bin don face hot pepper sake of teen and child safety on dia platforms.

Some US states bin kwesion Instagram last year over di experience of pikin dem on top di photo-sharing app, as dem dey demand ansa to tok tok wey leak from Facebook whistle blower, Frances Haugen.

Will Gardner OBE, chief executive of Childnet and director of di UK Safer Internet Centre, say di trial dey encouraging:

"Di potential dey dia to try and help protect pikin dem from content wey no dey for dem and make dia internet experience more age-appropriate."

Video selfies and social vouching

Video selfies don become popular way for digital platforms like online banking apps - to verify users' age or sabi dem.

Instagram currently dey use video selfies as one way account holders fit verify dia identity if dem lock dem out of dia account.

Wia dis foto come from, meta

Meta don partner wit UK digital identification provider Yoti, wey dia technology estimate age by analysing human face and facial features.

Yoti say e be algorithm, trained on pipo wey dem no sabi facial image and dia date of birth, no fit individually sabi user or anything about dem, except dia age.

E be di latest white paper, wey dem publish for May, say di technology dey accurate for six to 12-year-olds wit error range of 1.36 years - and error range of 1.52 years for 13 to 19-year-olds.

Meta say di two companies go delete di image once dem don confam user age.

Meanwhile, social vouching allow user to ask three mutual followers to confam dia age. Those wey dem go ask to confam how old user be must be dey least 18, andno fit vouch for any oda user dat time.

Wia dis foto come from, meta

To dey feel safe on social media

One Dr Ysabel Gerrard, wey be lecturer for digital media and society for di University of Sheffield, say Instagram new age-verification method make sense to dey ask users to upload ID.

But she say to rely on age-verification tool as di way to protect young pipo online fit overlook why dem actually try to create adult accounts in di first place.