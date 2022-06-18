Myself and Peter Obi dey discuss how to run togeda - Kwankwaso

Former Govnor of Kano state and candidate for next year presidential elections Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso don tell BBC for interview say political discussion dey go on between imself and former Anambra state Govnor Peter Obi.

While Kwankwaso be presidential candidate for New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Peter Obi dey contest under Labour Party afta e defect from Peoples Democratic Party.

For weeks now, many Nigerians especially on social media dey tok about di need for a ‘third force’ regarding 2023 elections and why dem say Kwankwaso and Obi need to come togeda to become dat third force.

“At di moment myself and Peter Obi dey discuss and na discussion wey concern how me and am go run together.” Dis na wetin di former Kano govnor yan.

But e also tok say dem neva decide on who go lead di ticket and who go be running mate.

“Yes dat na wetin we dey also look at because na im go determine weda di arrangement go work, and na wetin to look at na who be senior to lead and di oda serve as running mate.”

Di former minister of defence also tok say di fact say both APC and PDP no pick anybody from di south east make dia discussion more important.

“Both APC and PDP no pick anybody from di South East wey make our discussion to get somebody from dia more important.”

E also yan say di pesin e submit to INEC as running mate na just ‘dummy’ and NNPP go replace before di July 15 deadline.

Kwankwaso like Peter Obi defect from Peoples Democratic Party not too long ago afta e form im own party di NNPP.

Both candidates in dia 60s serve as govnors of dia various states for eight years, although Kwankwaso first emerge as govnor for 1999 wen Peter Obi neva even contest any election for im political career.

Third force?

Both candidates in di last couple of weeks dey attract serious attention across Nigeria especially by youth on social media wey feel say older candidates from ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP no dey trip dem.

Sani Nuhi na political analyst wey dey stay Kano for northern Nigeria and e yan say di coming togeda of Peter Obi and Kwankwaso go give both di APC and PDP a run for dia money regarding next elections.

“E don tey wey many pipo dey hope say Obi and Kwankwaso go come togeda as one ticket because dat na wetin go make dem seriously threaten di main contenders.”

“And now wey discussion dey go on, many go dey hope say something fruitful go comot at di end of di day.” E tok.

