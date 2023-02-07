'I get 12 wives, 102 children and 568 grandpikin'
One villager from Uganda, Musa Hasahya Kasera, say im family include 12 wives, 102 children and as many as 578 grandchildren.
"I get many problems, finding school fees money, providing food for everyone, finding clothes and money to help in case someone sick," di 68-year-old man tok.
Polygamy legal for Uganda, kontri wit one of di highest birth rates for world, wia only 50 percent of women get access to modern birth control, according to UN Women.