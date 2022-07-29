Friday Football gossip: Barca dey eye Reguillon, Marseille enter talks with Sanchez

Barca dey eye Reguillon, Marseille enter talks with Sanchez

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

46 minutes wey don pass

Nuno Tavares go undergo medical with Marseille on Friday after di French side agree loan deal for di Arsenal Portuguese left-back, 22. (Fabrizio Romano)

Marseille don also begin toks over signing Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 33, from Inter Milan. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester City don give 19-year-old English midfielder James McAtee di green light to go out on loan dis season, with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest showing interest. (Football Insider)

Tottenham dey try beat Juventus to di transfer of Italy forward Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, from Roma. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Barcelona dey show interest for di signing of Sergio Reguilon, 25, from Tottenham, if dem no fit get fellow Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, 31, from Chelsea. (AS - in Spanish)

AC Milan don agree deal to sign Charles de Ketelaere from Club Bruges, despite say Leeds and Leicester show interest in di 21-year-old Belgium forward. (90min)

Palmeiras don reject two bids from Ajax for 18-year-old Brazilian forward Giovani and the Dutch side now get competition from Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen. (ESPN - in Portuguese)

Newcastle United and England full-back Kieran Trippier, 31, say e for join Manchester United last summer, before choosing to leave Atletico Madrid for St James Park for January. (Mirror)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta leave 30-year-old German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 28-year-old Spanish defender Pablo Mari and Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, out of im side pre-season defeat by Brentford, with di three players expected to leave dis window. (Mirror)

Everton dey set to receive sell-on fee for Ademola Lookman as Atalanta don agree to sign the Nigeria winger, 24, from RB Leipzig for 15m euros (£12.5m). (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian)