Senegal vs Netherlands live updates from Qatar

21 November 2022

Up next for di 2022 World Cup, na di Group A showdown between Senegal and di Netherlands.

Senegal Sadio Mane dey miss di World Cup sake of knee injury. Also, Netherlands forward Memphis Depay no dey for di match sake of hamstring issue.

Di Netherlands don wait for ages for dis day afta dem fail to qualify four years ago. Dis na dia first game for di World Cup since dem defeat hosts Brazil for di third place play-off on 12 July 2014 - 3,054 days ago.

"No Mane, no problem" – na di vibe wey Senegalese fans bin give before dia opening World Cup game against di Netherlands.

"We go definitely miss Sadio Mane today, but we di fans go fully support di team," Hassan Waly wey travel from Washington DC tok.

Di Netherlands na di only team wey don play for at least three World Cup finals and still neva di trophy.

Di game dey take place for di Al Thumama Stadium for Doha.

Na 40,000-capacity arena and na di only completely circular venue for dis World Cup.

D﻿i game as e dey happun

20 mins: Frenkie de Jong miss one ogbonge pass Steven Bergwijn give am. But e take one touch too many and Senegal dey able to clear am. Dem waste big opportunity.

17 mins: One lovely pass by Cody Gakpo see Denzel Dumfries inside di box but Senegal dey try too.

Gakpo dey cause problems. E send in one cross wey dey cause all kind of problems.

1﻿3 mins: Senegal dey take frequent breaks and di Dutch need to dey tight for di back. Dem bring anoda attack by di Africans to an end by one offside flag.

11 mins: Dem stop di game to allow Pape Abou Cisse receive treatment.

9 mins: Anoda attempt by Senegal.

Dis time Ismaila Sarr dey on di edge of di box wen e create space for imself before firing over.

6 mins: Big chance for di Netherlands!

Nampalys Mendy switch off and di ball pass di Senegal penalty area but no one for di Oranje fit connect.

Dat na big let off for Senegal.

2﻿ mins: Di Oranje start di game but dem give di ball away early.

Di champions of Africa dey on di attack and early chance dey for Cheikhou Kouyate but e dey deflected away.

Di No 3 game for di 2022 World Cup don start!

I﻿ min: Senegal 0-0 Netherlands

F﻿IRST - HALF

Senegal line-up

16 Mendy

21 Sabaly

3 Koulibaly

4 Cisse

22 Diallo

Kouyate

6 Mendy

5 Gueye

18 Sarr

9 Dia

15 Diatta

Substitutes

1 Dieng

2 Mendy

7 Jackson

10 N’Diaye

11 Ciss

12 Ballo-Toure

13 Ndiaye

14 Jakobs

17 Sarr

19 Diedhiou

20 Dieng

23 Gomis

24 Name

25 Loum

26 Gueye

N﻿etherlands line-up

23 Noppert

22 Dumfries

3 de Ligt

4 van Dijk

5 Ake

17 Blind

21 de Jong

8 Gakpo

11 Berghuis

18 Janssen

7 Bergwijn

Substitutes

1 Pasveer

2 Timber

6 de Vrij

9 de Jong

10 Depay

12 Lang

13 Bijlow

14 Klaassen

15 de Roon

16 Malacia

19 Weghorst

20 Koopmeiners

24 Taylor

25 Simons

26 Frimpong