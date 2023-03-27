Wetin di crisis for Israel dey about?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di protests na one of di biggest for Israel history

Author, Raffi Berg

Role, BBC News Online Middle East editor

13 minutes wey don pass

Israel dey in di grips of one of di most serious domestic crises for dia history, as pipo dey criticise goment plans to chnage di way di judicial system dey work. Dis na brief guide to wetin dey go on?

Wetin dey happun for Israel?

Since di start of di year, pipo wey dey opposed to di goment reform plans don hold weekly protest. Di scale of di protest don escalate and hundreds of thousands of pipo dey enta di streets for Tel Aviv - Israel commercial capital - and oda towns and cities across di kontri.

Prosters don call for di reforms to dey scrapped and for di Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu to resign. Im political rivals don lead di protest, though fierce opposition to di reforms cut across political lines.

Many military reservists wey be di backbone of Israel armed forces don protest by refusing to report for duty and dis one trigger warnings say di crisis even threaten Israel security.

Wetin dey make pipo angry?

Oga Netanyahu opponents say di reform go undermine di kontri democracy by weakning di judicial system wey historical keep check on goment use of power.

Underlying dis na di strong opposition to di kind goment wey currently dey for office - di most right-wing for Israel history - and to oga Netanyahu himsef.

Critics tok say di reforms go protect Oga Netanyahu wey currently dey on trial for alleged corruption and help di goment pass laws without any brake.

Im don deny corruption allegation charges.

Wetin be di legal reforms at di centre of di crisis?

Dem concern di power of di goment versus di power of di courts to scrutinise and even overrule di goment. Di goment - and odas - say reform dey overdue, though di plans go much further dan many pipo go like.

Under di goment plans:

Di power of di Supreme Court to review or throw out laws go dey weakened, wit a simple majority of one in di Knesset (parliament) able to overrule court decisions.

Di goment go get decisive say over who go become judge, including in di Supreme Court, by increasing dia representation on di committee wey appoint dem.

Ministers go dey required to obey di advice of dia legal advisers - guided by di attorney general - currently dem gazz obey sake of di law.

Dem don already pass one reform into law - removing di power of di attorney general to pronounce a sitting prime minister say e no dey fit for office.

Di goment go back down?

Oga Netanyahu don show strong-head so far and accuse protest leaders say dem dey try overthrow di goment.

Di opposition don reject proposals by di goment to alter parts of di package and dem tok say dem want complete stop before dem go enta tok-tok.

Di goment argue say di voters elect dem on promise of reforming di judiciary and attempts to stop am dey undemocratic.

Dem also consider di judiciary to dey too liberal and di system of appointing new judges to dey unrepresentative.