Police tok how former CMD of general hospital dey allegedly harvest organ of victims

Wia dis foto come from, KWARA STATE POLICE/KAIAMA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Di Kwara State Police Command don parade one former Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Kaiama general hospital on top allegation of for murder and organ harvesting.

Tori be say last year, authorities bin find decomposed bodi of two missing women wey di doctor allegedly bury for shallow grave for im office.

Di arrest of di doctor wey be indigene of Offa LGA of Kwara State happun say e allegedly kill one cab driver, Emmanuel Yobo Agbovinuere.

E bin allegedly kill Emmanuel for Benin City, Edo state, dump im bodi for Otofure community for di Benin-Lagos highway and run awayt wit di driver motor.

Di CMD no dey operate alone - Police claim

Kwara state Police commissioner, Paul Odama wen dem parade di 36- year-old suspect for Ilorin on Monday 20, 2023 evening, say di command dey close in on oda members of syndicate wey get hand for di crime.

According to di police oga, di suspects allegedly sedate some of im victims wey be mostly women bifo e kill dem.

CP Paul Odama add say di suspect bin alledely kill and bury, while e dey kill to harvest organs of some oda victims.

Oga Odama also add say di suspect don allegedly kill one of im victims for Edo State, bifo e kill those ones for Kwara State, including im woman friend.

Tori of different victims

Police give di names of di deceased victims as; Olanipekun Ifeoluwa Ibikun, Nafisat Halidu, Abubakar Malam Abubakar and one oda woman wey dem no sabi her name.

Dem also find exhibit like Toyota Camry LE. Reg. No.: WSN 494 AA, one black and one pink female handbags, one Infinix phone, one Tecno phone, female wig, one black veil, one female underwear and an industrial waste bin, wey dey recovered from di suspect.

“For 3/7/2022, for about 2350hrs, one Muktar Opeyemi bin report for ‘F’ Division, Ilorin, say 25/6/2022, e bin notice say one of im co-tenants by name Ifeoluwa, of di same address, and her vehicle, one Toyota Camry, dey last seen within di compound for 24/6/2022, wey dey unusual,” di police oga tok.

"While di investigation dey go on about di missing lady, one case of culpable homicide dey reported for Alapa Police Station to di effect say one lifeless body of one young, unknown lady dey found for bush beside di road wit one violent mark of injury for her head and blood for her face.

"Investigation, however, show say di missing Olanipekun Ifeoluwa Ibukun wey dey reported missing for ‘F’ Division be di same young lady wey pesin kill and throw for bush for Alapa.

"Investigation into di case show say one Adeyemi dey last seen wit di deceased Ifeoluwa. Di circumstances wey surround di missing Ifeoluwa for Tanke and as dem find her dead for Alapa call for increase suspicion say di doctor sabi something about di missing lady.

"While di command dey search for di Doctor, tori bin enter say di Edo State Police Command don arrest di doctor sake of connect wit anoda case of killing.

Wia dis foto come from, Kwara State Police

Wia dis foto come from, Kwara state police

'Suspect confess to murder'

For di parade di Kwara state Police further explain how di suspect dey carry out im operation.

"E confess say e kill Ifeoluwa by hitting her wit one object for head and dump di body for bush for Alapa.

“E also confess say e earlier sedate and cause di kidnap and killing of one Abubakar Malam Abubakar and killing of one Nafisat Halidu one casual worker for General Hospital both for Kaiama and hide her body inside trash-can, fill di trash-can wit cement and keep am inside one locked store for di General Hospital Kaiama wit di key for im procession.

"E also confessed to di killing of one unknown lady wey dey buried inside di same general hospital store. Both bodies dey exhumed, recovered and deposited at di University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Ilorin.

"E confessed further say e dey lured into organ harvesting by one yet-to-be-identified syndicate. One low-key investigation still dey progress to reveal oda killings wey dey carried out by di suspect and im syndicate.

“Adeyemi go soon dey charged for court.” di commissioner claim.