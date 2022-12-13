Why Iran wan execute 26-year-old professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani

Wia dis foto come from, FIFPRO

57 minutes wey don pass

One Iranian professional footballer, Amir Nasr Azadani dey face execution over im role for campaigning for women rights for di kontri.

Iran don witness serious protests in recent months wit citizens dey revolt against di regime of di Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

BBC report say di protest start wit di death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini wey di authority allegedly kill afta dem say she disobey di rule of covering her hair for public place.

Her death make top actresses and football players join di struggle.

Di Iran football team recently refuse to sing dia national anthem during dia opening game for di World Cup against England.

Azadani arrest

Amir Nasr-Azadani, a former player for di Rah-Ahan, Tractor, and Gol-e Rayhan football teams, dey in in danger of execution.

Di Islamic Republic judicial system dey plan to hang am for crime wey dem dey call "moharebeh".

On 17 November 2022 tori come out say one Colonel Esmaeil Cheraghi die during nationwide protests.

Three days later, on 20 November di state-run broadcaster IRIB, release video of di forced confessions of three pipo wey say dem get hand for di murder of Cheraghi.

Afta di video, authorities later publish di names of di Iranian player Amir Nasr-Azadani as one of di suspects – di oda two pipo na Saleh Mirhashmi and Saeed Yaghoubi.

Local tori pipo say true-true Azadani follow for di protests but say e get hand for di killing of di army oga na lie becos e no dey di area wia di man die.

Many current and former Iranian football stars don tell goment to revoke di death sentence.

Who be Amir Nasr-Azadani?

Dem born Nasr-Azadani for February 1996 for Isfahan.

He start to play football for primary teams for Sepahan Isfahan.

For 2014, e become a member of di Tehran Rah-Ahan team and play for Iran Premier League for di first time.

E join Tractor a year later and be member of di team until 2019.

E become a member of di Gol-e Rayhan football team for Iran first football league for 2020.

Dis news dey come as Iran don already carri out di second execution in connection to di anti-goment protests wey don overtake di whole kontri.

Authorities hang Majidreza Rahnavard, 23 "for public" early on Monday for di city of Mashhad, di judiciary announce.

Revolutionary Court convict am of di charge of "enmity against God" afta dem find say Rahnavard bin stab two members of di paramilitary Basij Resistance Force to death.

Di judiciary Mizan news agency report say dem hang Majidreza Rahnavard "in di presence of one group of Mashhadi citizens".

Dem hang Rahnavard only 23 days afta im arrest.One video broadcast by state TV afta im arrest on 19 November show Rahnavard as dem tie im eyes and wit im left arm inside cast.

For di video, im say im no deny attacking di Basij members but no remember details because im bin no dey in di right state of mind.

Di first execution happun on Thursday 8 December, and e cause international condemnation.

Court convict Mohsen Shekari, 23, of "enmity against God" afta e find say im attack one Basij member wit machete for Tehran.

On November 1, di court find am guilty of fighting and drawing weapon “wit di intention of killing, causing terror and disturbing di order and security of society.”

Iran authorities hang Mohsen on Thursday morning afta dem accuse am say im na “rioter” wey block one main road for Tehran for September, plus injure one member of di paramilitary force wit machete.

Iran Human Rights say dem no let Mohsen get access to im lawyer “throughout di interrogation phase [and] legal proceedings.”

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Norway-based Iran Human Rights, tok for Twitter say Rahnavard sentencing dey based on "forced confessions, afta one unfair process and a show trial".