DJ Cuppy reveal she meet her husband-to-be, Ryan Taylor 25 days before e propose

Wia dis foto come from, Cuppy Music /Instagram

45 minutes wey don pass

Ogbonge Nigerian Disk Jockey and daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, D﻿J Cuppy wey her real name be Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola don reveal say she and her fiance bin meet only 25 days ago.

DJ Cuppy drop di informate for her social media platforms on Monday night days after photos of how her lover, British boxer Ryan Taylor propose to her for UAE hit di internet.

Since di news enter public space di lovebirds don also continue to share romantic photos from different hangout for social media.

Talking about how she take find her love, DJ Cuppy inside one Twitter post on Monday night say "I fit officially announce say I don dey engaged." She write.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot of Ryan tweet

She add say she meet her bobo for one driving event wey happun for Abu Dhabi between 12-20 November.

Cuppy tok say dia meet never reach one month before Ryan propose to her and she accept im marriage proposal.

"Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000 driving rally, I meet di love of my life. Sometimes you fall for di MOST unexpected person for di MOST unexpected time and for di MOST unexpected reason. I love you deep @RyanTaylor." She tweet"

Cuppy latest tweet dey come as one video dey trend for social media about anoda girl wey dem claim be Ryan lover.

How Cuppy fans alias "online in-laws" react

While some pipo wey be Cuppy fans and followers for social media dey congratulate her, odas dey worry say she quick Ryan marriage proposal.

Some say dem hope say di boxer no go serve her breakfast, even someone wey say she counselor offer to do premarital counseling for her.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Who be Ryan Taylor

R﻿yan Taylor na British Boxer wey become popular sake of im Youtube page.

F﻿or YouTube, di 29 year old dey feature plenti videos wey include pranks but especially BMX riding.

F﻿or 2019, Taylor enta gbege for di pranks wey im bin dey pull afta im sneak enta di Celebrity Big Brother house with anoda YouTuber Ally Law wey gbab dem 120 hours community service and fine of £1,235.

R﻿yan Taylor currently get 2.4 million subscribers for im YouTube wey im bin start for November 2011.

E﻿ also get link with Burna Boy, wey im reveal say sneak am enta di O2 Arena afta dem don ban am for life for dia.F﻿or im boxing career, Ryan Taylor don fight against Slim Albaher for October.

F﻿or March 2022, dem disqualify am for one celebrity Boxing match afta im headbutt im opponent DK Money.

E get one son according to informate on im Instagram page.

Who be DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy no need too much introduction to many pipo for Nigeria and even across Africa.DJ Cuppy aka Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola na di daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, but she don manage to build a brand for herself away from her papa billions.She tok say she be DJ, artiste, philanthropist and student.

She recently her second degree for Oxford University for UK.

D﻿J Cuppy bin popular for di Nigeria music scene sotay she as DJ make hit song with Zlatan wey dem call Gelato.

S﻿he don perform for plenti event wey include di 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards and fashion shows among odas.

S﻿he dey popular for her love of pink and her social media doings.