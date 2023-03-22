Wetin you need sabi about Peter Obi, Atiku petition against Tinubu victory

22 March 2023, 18:19 WAT

Four Nigerian opposition parties don file case to challenge di President-elect Bola Tinubu victory for di 25 February presidential election.

Di People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, Action Alliance Solomon Okangbuan and Allied People’s Movement’s Chichi Ojei all file petitions wit di Presidential Election Tribunal on Tuesday.

So wetin di political parties want di tribunal to do? We go torchlight dia case inside dis tori.

Atiku Abubakar (PDP)

Di people’s democratic party presidential candidate carry second for last month election behind Bola Tinubu of di All Progressives Congress.

Dis na wetin di lawyers for PDP dey demand from di tribunal

Atiku Case

Di PDP want di tribunal to collect di certificate wey INEC issue APC Presidential candidate Bola Tinubu

Di PDP say Bola Tinubu no comply wit some provisions wey dey di electoral act

Dem say di APC candidate no qualify to contest sake of im drug trafficking case

PDP want di tribunal to declare Atiku as di winner because na him come second.

Peter Obi (LP)

Peter Obi of di Labour Party come third for di presidential election behind Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu of di All Progressives Congress.

Im too dey ask di tribunal for five key tins.

Obi Case

LP dey call for cancellation of di presidential election

LP dey call for fresh elections

Di party want fresh election without APC candidate

Dem want lawyers say di nomination process of di APC vice presidential candidate get k-leg

LP lawyers say APC no win di required votes from Abuja

Solomon Okangbuan (Action Alliance)

Okangbuan case

AA want court to cancel di presidential election

Di party say INEC no let their candidate contest di election

Dem say INEC disobey court judgement to allow dia candidate to take part for di election

Chichi Ojei (Allied People’s Movement)

Ojei case

APM want INEC to collect di certificate of return wey dem give Bola Tinubu

Di party say Tinubu no qualify to contest di election.

Dem say Tinubu no comply wit di provisions of the 1999 Constitution and 2022 Electoral Act

How long e go take to get judgement?

Written result from di tribunal dey expected to happun in 180 days afta dem file di case.

Since di parties file differently di decisions go dey different.

But, di decision of di tribunal no dey final and di parties fit decide to go Supreme Court for a final verdict.

Dat process go take 60 days, so dem suppose make di final decision within eight months.

Di judgement go affect di inauguration?

E dey highly unlikely say di tribunal go reach a decision before 29 May – dat na wen Tinubu dey due to dey sworn in as president.

Even if di tribunal order a rerun or declare any of im opponents di winner of di election, dat outcome dem go challenge am for Supreme Court.

Wetin be di chance of an opposition win for dis case?

Although court neva overturn presidential result bifore, dis don happun wit several oda elections for Nigeria.

And Obi na one of di beneficiaries.

Im bin wait three years before enta office for 2006 afta im successfully prove say im win di governorship election of Anambra state for 2003.