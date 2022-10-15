T﻿urkish mine explosion don kill 28 as odas dey trapped

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

At least 28 ppo don die and dozens still dey trapped underground afta explosion happun for coal mine for di Bartin province inside northern Turkey.

Around 110 pipo bin dey inside do mine wen e explode on Friday, almost half of di number bin dey ova 300 metres deep.

Turkey health minister Fahrettin Koca say 11 pipo don dey rescued and dey gbab treatment.

Emergency crews bin wark overnight, as dem dey dig through rocks to reach more survivors.

V﻿ideo bin show di miners dey comot with black sot all ova dia bodi and dim eyes as di rescuers follow dem for di facility for Amasra for di Black Sea coast.

D﻿i camera also capture family and friends for di mine as dem dey wait informate from dia loved one.

D﻿i explosion dey believed to happun 300m underground. Naa about 49 pipo bin dey work for di risky zone between 300 and 350m (985 to 1,150ft) underground, according to di interior minister Suleyman Soylu.

O﻿ga Soylu tell tori pipo say, "pipo dey wey we no fit comot from dat area".

D﻿em neva know wetin cause di explosion and local prosecutor office don start investigation.

T﻿urkey energy minister say di initial indications show sat na firedamp, wey be when methane form explosive mixture for coal mines, cause di blast.