I no fit kill Mohbad, na my brother and I love am - Sam Larry

Wia dis foto come from, Mohbad/Instragram

17 minutes wey don pass

One popular show promoter for Nigeria wey chop accuse say e threaten and bully di late young musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba AKA Mohbad don come out to clear im name.

Mohbad die on Tuesday and di news of im death shock and vex many Nigerians sake of tori and allegations say e suffer bullying and im life bin dey threatened well-well before im death.

Di death of Mohbad wey bin sign under popular singer Naira Marley record label shake di music industry and im fans.

Samsom Erinfolami Balogun, wey pipo sabi as Sam Larry na one of di pipo wey chop accuse of bullying Mohbad and since im death, Nigerians don dey call for justice and say im get case to ansa.

But for one video wey come out on Tuesday, Larry tok say im no fit kill Mohbad and im no get anytin to do wit im death. E add say im love di singer so much and God see im heart.

E tok dis one afta Lagos state Police Command tok say dem go investigate Mohbad death afta plenty videos on top social media show cases of bullying and assault against di late singer. One petition also trend for social media wey claim say before im death, e bin report to police to complain about threat on im life.

Sam Larry bin feature for some of di videos wia dem allegedly bully Mohbad.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Di petition wey circulate for social media

However Sam Larry, say im no get hand for im death.

Di promoter wey be close padi of Mohbad former record label, di "Marlian Records" bin deactivate im Instagram account wen pipo begin call am out for di death of di young artiste.

“Mohbad na my brother and I like am well-well. and all di time e dey Marlian records, e know say I love am. Anytime wey e dey travel go for show, I dey always pay for Marlian Record, say we fight no mean say I want make im die.” E tok.

On top di videos wey don go viral wey implicate am, Sam Larry say those videos na from issues wey don happun since last year.

One of di videos wey spread for social media na of how Sam Larry and im pipo allegedly pursue Mohbad as e dey shoot one music video wit anoda artist, Zlatan.

“Di video wey show wen im and Zlatan dey on wheel chair, Zlatan na my witness, if I touch Mohbad," Sam Larry tok about di video.

Who be Sam Larry

Socialite, music/show promoter and influencer na some of di ways pipo don take describe Samson Erinfolami Balogun AKA Sammy Larry.

However on im Instagram account wey im deactivate, di man wey dey for di eye of di storm say im bin musician and influencer.

Sam Larry na close padi of rapper, Azeez Fashola alias Naira Marley. Fotos of dem togeda plenty for internet.