Liverpool reject £150m Al-Ittihad offer for Mo Salah

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mohammed Salah

one hour wey don pass

Liverpool don reject £150m Al-Ittihad offer for Mohamed Salah.

Despite di offer by Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, Liverpool tok say di 31-year-old forward no dey comot di club.

Liverpool insist say Salah no dey for sale, and dat na di final as far as di club dey concerned.

Salah, bin join Liverpool from Italian side Roma for 2017, and im don sign a new three-year contract last summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp bin tok last week say Salah dey "100% committed" to di Anfield cause. On Friday, im stand on im words say di Egyptian player no dey for sale.

"Di position remain di same. Absolutely no doubt about dat. Na how e be and notin else dey to say," Klopp tok.

Liverpool go get little time to react to Salah potential departure, as di transfer window go close by 23:00 BST on Friday for any incoming deals wey go involve Premier League teams.

However, Al-Ittihad go still get enough time to sign players as di Saudi Pro League transfer window go dey open till 7 September.

Salah agent don tok before say im no dey move go Saudi Arabia but im never respond since di latest links wit Al-Ittihad.

"Mohamed dey committed to Liverpool," agent Ramy Abbas Issa bin write for one social media post wey im make on 7 August.

"If we consider to comot Liverpool dis year, we no go even renew di contract last summer."

Salah play for all di three games wey Liverpool don play dis season. Liverpool don accumulate seven points afta dem draw wit Chelsea and win against Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Salah set up Luis Diaz to score for Chelsea but show frustration afta dem substitute am for di game wey dem draw. Even against Bournemouth, im try different attempts at di goalpost including wining a penalty.

Salah get di assist for Darwin Nunez goal for Newcastle as Liverpool get di three points despite being down to 10 men for most of di match.

Salah get 187 goals in 308 games for Liverpool and register 76 assists.

Im don win di Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during im time for Anfield.

E don also share di Premier League Golden Boot three times and dem name Salah as di PFA player of di year twice.

Before now, Liverpool don already deal wit midfielders like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson wey move go Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively for di Saudi Pro League.

Roberto Firmino comot Liverpool on a free transfer wen im contract expire and join Al-Ahli.