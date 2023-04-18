Bayern vs Man City: Champions League prediction & match details

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

54 minutes wey don pass

Bayern Munich go play Manchester City for di return leg of dia quarterfinal match for champions league on Wednesday.

City bin win Bayern 3-0 for di first Leg for Etihad stadium wit goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

Based on di result for di first leg, Pep Guardiola side get upper hand for dis tie.

Di winner of dis tie go qualify for di semi-finals stage.

Bayern vs Man City prediction

Bolarinwa Olajide, football expert believe say Man City dey in control of di tie.

Man City take full control of di tie wit dia comprehensive 3-0 win for di first leg.

‘’Dem pick form for di right time of di season’’. Bolarinwa tok.

And dem dey look dangerous every time dem attack. E add.

Meanwhile, Bola say Bayern Munich dey capable of delivering di goals for dia home, but dia form get as e be.

Man City go do enough to play to qualify semi-finals.

Prediction: Bayern 2-2 Man City (Agg: 2-5)

Bayern Munich vs Man City dey scheduled for 8pm West African Time on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Di match go take place for Football Arena München, Munich.

Possible line-ups

Bayern: Sommer; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sané; Müller

Go miss next match if booked: Kimmich, Mazraoui

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland

Go miss next match if booked: Akanji

Wetin di coaches tok

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "We no go give up ahead of di second leg, we dey very gingered. Of course, di result dey bitter for us. I fall in love wit my team small, di way dem bin perform. Even if e sound strange, na plenty fun."

Pep Guardiola, Man City coach: "Wen you dey dia you go realise how good Bayern be as a team. Di game bin tight for 60 minutes. And for some moments dem bin better pass us, but afta 65 minutes we get di second goal and dat help us a lot. I bin live for Munich for three years. I know di mentality and quality dem get. [We] still get a strong game to play."