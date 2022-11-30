Kanye West to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Kanye West don get order to pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 (£167,000) per month in child support for dia divorce settlement.

Di former rapper and reality TV star go share joint custody of dia four pikin dem.

Kardashian bin file for divorce for 2021, afta eight years wit West, wey don legally change im name to Ye.

E come afta several companies end dia deals wit Ye over controversies including anti Jewish comments.

Na for March court declare di two of dem legally single, wit Kardashian also dropping "West" from her last name.

Oda matter di court resolve

Issues around how to divide di property and custody of dia pikin dem dey for court documents wey come out on Tuesday.

Di two parties go need to hold tok-tok on top oda major decisions about dia children welfare, di documents tok.

Dem go share expenses for di children security, school and college.

Also, Ye dey expected to pay $200,000 a month in child support – wey di New York Post report say na becos di pikin dem go spend di majority of dia time wit Kardashian.

Kim and Kanye controversy

Di couple get four pikins: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 years old.

For several statements she submit before, Kardashian, wey her age na 42, say she "very much" want di marriage to end, adding say na di tin wey go make "help Kanye to accept" say di relationship don end.

Ye, age 45, bin tok say im no want separation.

Im don face different controversy recently and many brands don drop am including Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga.

Di rapper cause widespread criticism earlier dis year afta attending Paris Fashion Week wia e wear t-shirt wey dem write "White Lives Matter" slogan - phrase wey white supremacists dey mostly use.

E also claim say pipo wey dey criticize collect moni from one secret cabal of Jewish pipo.

Earlier dis week, Ye announce im intention to run for US president for 2024.