'I dey ready to lose my house to get my daughter back’ - Mama of kidnapped Yauri student

Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di parents of di students with foto of dia pikin after Sunday meeting

10 January 2023, 11:27 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Unlike many of di school kidnapping cases wey happun for Nigeria in recent years, di one wey happun for Federal goment college Yauri still dey yet to finish after 19 months as 11 students of di school still dey gunmen hand.

Na on 17 June 2021 gunmen storm di school wey dey for Kebbi state for northwest Nigeria - dem kidnap plenty students after killing one of di school security pipo.

Mrs Niyanthara Daniel na one of di parents wey still get pikin for di hands of di gunmen.

She tell BBC say she dey ready to lose her house to get her daughter back to her safely.

“Evri family dey go through hell since di kidnapping and we ready to do any tin to get our pikin dem back.”

“For me na only house I get and I ready to sell am to get my daughter back,” she tok.

Di parents wey say dem don give up on goment efforts since no beta response for di past 19 months decide to come togeda to help dem sef.

Dem meet inside di school premises on Sunday wia dem among dem sef decide say dem need to act to end dis wahala by finding ways to raise money to pay for ransom.

Even though say Nigeria goment months ago criminalise paying of ransom saying anybody wey pay dey liable to enter prison, one of di fathers wey also get im pikin in captivity tell BBC Pidgin say goment don show say dem no fit helep dem.

“No single call or effort from Kebbi goment wey tok say dem dey try for us na why we decide to helep ourselves.”

“Na long time ago di bandits tell us to pay money and as goment no wan helep na im we decide to come together to beg for help from pipo.”

For di meeting di parents beg public for helep wey go make dem raise di money.

BBC News Pidgin try contact special adviser on security matters to Kebbi state goment Rabiu Kamba but e no pick call or respond to text message on di mata.

‘Goment no show seriousness for FGC Yauri mata’

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Before gunmen kidnap students from FGC Yauri kidnap bin happun for Kankara science school for Katsina and Jangebe school for Zamfara but all doz ones get more attention from goment.

Sani Yusuf na social commentator wey dey stay Kano and e yan say e dey painful say goment decide go leave parents of doz students to dia fate instead of helping dem.

“E dey very painful for any parents to lose im pikin for a day talk more of 19 months, personally I feel say goment no show seriousness for dis FGC Yauri mata.”

“Wen e happun for Kankara we see how dem act, same tin for Jangebe and Kagara schools within months dem resolve am. Why dis one dey drag?”

Sani tok say goment need to wake up to help dis parents.

H﻿ow di kidnap happun

Wia dis foto come from, Shata Na Auwal Wetin we call dis foto, Inside di school wia di kidnap happun last year

Na on 17 June 2021 gunmen attack di school for north-western Nigeria wia dem kidnap nearly 100 students.

8﻿6 don regain dia freedom as at dis time while 11 - all of dem females still remain for custody. F﻿GC Yauri na mixed school.

One of di two students of FGC Yauri wey escape from kidnappers den bin tell BBC how she take escape wit dia phone.

According to di student wey spend over two months wit kidnappers, di trust wey she gain from her captors na im allow dem give her dia phone to go find network.

"Dem dey sometimes give me dia phone to tok to my parents and usually dem dey ask one of dia pipo to follow me go find network but afta some time, dem come trust me and dem dey allow me go alone."

“So one Saturday, as I dey try find signal, I come dey move further away from wia dem keep us and na so I take run enta Dansadau town and na dia police come see me."

“I speak to my father and e advise say make I handover di phone to authorities so dem go use am get useful informate and dat na wetin I do.”

Di student also speak of di pain of losing her sister for di kidnappers hand.

"Na pain wey no go ever go away, my sister bin get asthma and na pesin wey need special care and attention, I just pray say she dey for a beta place now.

”Di student say di kidnappers dey give di students food and Hijab and praying mat for doz wey wan pray."