UAE lift visa ban on Nigeria wit immediate effect

Wia dis foto come from, Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Twitter

11 September 2023, 16:41 WAT New Informate 13 minutes wey don pass

Di United Arab Emirates (UAE) don lift di visa ban dem sama Nigeria on October 2022.

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu announce dis informate afta one ogbonge meeting e hold wit di United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday, 11 September for Abu Dhabi.

Oga Tinubu say im reach “historic agreement” wit di UAE leader wey result to di immediate removal of di visa ban di kontri put on Nigerian travellers.

E add say dis historic agreement don ensure say make both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria.

For one statement wey di tok-tok pesin to di president sign, e say dis ogbonge deal no come wit any extra cost.

“As negotiated between di two Heads of State, dis immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between di two kontris, no involve any immediate payment by di Nigerian government.

Di agreements dem reach

Apart from di lifting of visa ban deal, di president secure, di two kontris also reach di following decisions:

Resumption of flight schedules in and out of Nigeria by Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines, without any immediate payment required from di Nigerian goment.

UAE don agree to invest several billions of U.S. dollars into di Nigerian economy wey go cover multiple sectors including defense and agriculture.

One joint new foreign exchange liquidity programme between Nigeria and the UAE, dem go announce di details in di coming weeks.

Di two kontris agree to normalize and enhance dia relationship.

Many disagreements bin dey ground between both goments for di last 10 months, and na di aviation sector suffer am di most.

For December 2021, Nigerian goment reduce di number of Emirates Airlines flight operations for Nigeria from 21 flights to one flight per week.

Di decision wey di goment say na to retaliate against di way di UAE goment take treat one local carrier, Air Peace.

Di UAE bin reduce Air Peace operations from three flights to one per week. Di decision by di Nigerian goment force Emirates Airlines to stop operations for Nigeria for few weeks.

Operations later continue afta both goment settle.

For 2022, UAE goment tighten visa restrictions to visitors.

Dem begin grant tourist visas only to pipo under di age of 40, except those wey dey apply for family visas, wey affect Nigerians plus oda kontris mostly for Africa. Dis na before di total ban.

For August 2022, Emirates Airlines announce suspension of all flight operations for Nigeria wit effect from 1 September. Dem say di reason na dia inability to collect dia money wey dey trapped for Nigeria.

On 11 September, di airline resume operations for di kontri afta, “di Central Bank of Nigeria don release part of our blocked funds” di statement tok.

For October 2022, UAE impose compulsory visa ban on Nigerians wey wan visit Dubai.

Di notice UAE give trade partners no provide reasons for dis ban but tok say, “all Dubai applications submitted don dey rejected,” e add say dem go send di rejections in batches.”

Afta Bola Tinubu enta office as Nigeria president, e don dey try to reverse di visa ban.

During one meeting wit di UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi for August 2023, for di State House Abuja, di president tok say dem must quickly address di issue of Emirates Airline relations and di issuance of visas to Nigerians.

E tok say “We and di UAE be family; we only dey live for separate rooms, but we dey di same house. We suppose look di issues as family problem, and resolve it amicably. As you know in every family, issues go dey."

Di follow-up of di meeting na wen di Nigerian leader land Abu Dhabi on Thursday afta e comot New Delhi India.

E meet wit di leadership of di United Arab Emirates to continue di bilateral relations conversation e bin discuss wit di UAE Ambassador wen e visit am for Abuja.