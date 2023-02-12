Di ants wey fit smell cancer

12 February 2023

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Scientists bin train Formica fusca, wey dem dey also call silky or dusky ants, to find signs of human breast cancer for mice urine

One new study suggest say because of dia sensitive smell system, ants fit help to find cancer for human being bodi one day.

For now, scientists don find out say ants fit find di disease for rat.

Baptiste Piqueret wey be di lead author for di study, tell BBC say, "we fit train ants in ten minutes to smell cancer for mouse piss".

Piqueret bin start im research for di fielder for 2017 and bin dey train ants to differentiate healthy cels from cancer cells wey dem grow for lab.

But now im team don move go front as di ants don find human tumours for mice.

How dem train rats to find di cancer smell

Piqueret and im team use di method wey dem call xenografting - wey be to transplant human breast cancer inside mice and allow am to grow.

Dem come collect di piss from both healthy mice and di mice wey get cancer.

E say, "for di training we but di ants for circular arena and place food as reward for di piss of di rats wey get cancer".

As di ants find di rewards, dem come dey mix di food with di cancerous piss and na so dem learn to smell am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ants still stay for long for wia di cancer piss bin dey even afta scientists comot di rewards

"Cells na like factories, dem need nutrients to dey alive and dem dey produce waste. Cancer cells dey produce waste wey dem fit find by smell", na wetin Piqueret tok.

Di study explain say, cancer cells gan-gan get specific dangerous organic compounds wey fit dey found for urine and breath.

For di training process, ants still stay pass for di cancerous piss sample even afta scientists don comot reward.

Ants fit find cancer for human beings?

Not yet, Piqueret tok.

"To go further we go need to start to test for human urine," e add, but dat one go tough pass to test for rat piss.

To train ants to smell cancer odour for human beings go need consider many tins like age, sex, food but also di specific smell every human get.

Piqueret explain say, "human beings no get di same smell, e dey fdiiferent from pesin to pesin and we no know weda ants fit don focus on cancerous cells".

But e dey dedicated to future reseach as e believe say ants go fit be di effective and cheap method of detction wey no need plenti time to dey trained.

E say "one of di advantages fit be di fact say ants live for colonies and de share information".

Piqueret suspect say if 10% of one ant colony get training to fit find cancer. dem fit give di knowledge to di odas.

E say, "maybe di information go spread and we no go need to teach di whole colony".

Piqueret say dis theory don already dey work with bees but more investigate dey needed for ants.

What oda animals fit find cancer?

Wia dis foto come from, Derrick L. Turner/Michigan State University Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Debajit Saha (second from di right) and im team dey try enta locusts brain to develop cancer-detecting sensor

For ten years, Dr Debajit Saha from Michigan State University don dey study locusts and dia ability to epp find cancerous cells.

Im team don find sat locusts fit find di difference between cancerous and healthy cells.

But dem no dey try train locusts, dey dey try tap enta im brain.

Dr Saha tell BBC say, "we fit enta dia brain to take di neuroscience knowledge to make mosel of di neural signals".

Dem dey hope say di knowledge dem gada b studying locusts brains go give dem with di basis to build device wey fit use insect sensory neurons to detect cancer with just di patient breath.

Saha say, "I like di whole idea of using biological organisms and thinking about how dem go use am find disease detections".

But no be only insects fit help.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Plenti studies show say di dogs dit find different types of cancer for human urine or blood

For UK, charity wey dem call Medical detection dogs don dey work to develop electronic nose wey fit sniff prostrate cancer.

Sophie Aziz, di head of research and commercial development, tell BBC say, "our work start with to find out weda dogs fit find baladder cancer. E check di effectiveness of dogs finding am from samples wey dem collect from cancer patients piss".

Di charity train six dogs of various breeds for 2004 and find say dia accuracy for diagnosing dey three times higher than just luck. Later studies confam say, dogs fit sniff bladder cancer with about 90 percent accuracy.

Anoda study show say dogs fit also smell ovarian cancer from patients blood. Trained dogs bin find a, for 99 percent of cases.

Next na di research to develop electronic nose but wetin dey cause go slow na di differences of smell.

Aziz say, "especially for disease, smell fit dey different depending on di pesin own microbiome, dat is to say, dia own immune response to di disease".

But she believe say new research for insects fit help with oda studies for cancer detection.