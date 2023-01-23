How unknown gunmen kidnap and behead local goment chairman for Imo state

Wia dis foto come from, CHRIS OHIZU/FACEBOOK

one hour wey don pass

One video don surface on social media wey show one man wey dem dey call, Chris Ohizu, dey face harassment for di hand of one group of gunmen.

Dem later behead am.

Di incident happun for di troubled Imo state, for south east of Nigeria.

Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye bin testify say di tori wey don dey fly upanda na true, come add say: "We dey currently investigate di mata."

Oga Chris Ohizu bin be di Chairman of Ideato North Local Government of Imo State wey some jaguda pipo allegedly attack and kidnap last Thursday.

Di jaguda pipo bin also kill two oda pipo dat day. Dem burn di two pipo alive for Imoko town for Arondizuogu district according to reports.

Inside di video, di voice leave message for di Imo state Govnor Hope Uzodinma.

Di voice also say dem no go accept election for any part of di kontri. Di unknown gunmen dey threaten no election just one month to Nigeria 2023 general elections.

For di video wey BBC see, e show as dem dey behead Ohizu.

Na di killers do di video and na dem release am for di public to see through im WhatsApp account.

Di video no be wetin eye suppose see as e dey horrible. For di video, dem naked am, chain am before dem behead am.

One goment official wey speak to BBC say di killers bin collect N6 million naira for Ohizu ransome money.

Dis kain killing don happun several ties recently for di region.

Unknown gunmen kill one soja and im future wife, Linus Audu and Gloria Nneka Matthew for Imo state as dem dey travel go di woman hometown for to marry.

Di pipo wey kill dem send message of how dem kill dem for May, 2022 through dia Whatsapp account for public to see.

Di kidnapping of Chris Ohizu

Some unknown kidnappers kidnap Chris Ohizu, wey be chairman of Ideato North, Imo State, on Thursday night, 19 January 2023.

Di kidnapping happun afta some pipo attack im house for Imoko town, Arondizuogu, burnt di house.

One source tell reporters say di attackers shoot Ohizu for one leg before dem trap im and two oda pipo. "Dem shoot am for leg before dem carry am. Di man bin just return to im house wen e happun."

Anoda pesin say e don tey wey dem raise alarm about di security situation for di Arondizuogu town and call di security forces make dem come help dem.

"Since last year, na im I shout say no police, no security dey for Arondizuogu, now we dey pray to God."