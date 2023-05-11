Community de mourn afta nine children die for boat accident in Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Seth Kofi Adjei

11 May 2023, 16:52 WAT New Informate 9 minutes wey don pass

Nine children for Ghana die afta boat dia boat capsize on top de sea.

Residents dey inside state or shock afta dem retrieve de bodies of nine pupils out of de 12 on de boat.

Dem deposit de bodies of de deceased children to de Korle Bu Teaching hospital.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) confam say

three 3 children manage survive out of de 12 who dey on de boat.

De school children according to residents dey travel from Faana to Kelee in de Ga South Municipality of Greater Accra Region wen de accident happen.

BBC Pidgin follow up dey show de community dey inside state of mourning afta news of de accident broke.

News of boat accidents dey start dey increase along de coasts of Ghana.

Around March dis year, at least five people die afta dia boat capsize on Lake Volta for southern Ghana afta strong storm hit boat wey dey carry about 25 passengers.

Around May, anoda two pipo die in de Volta Region of Ghana afta de boat dem dey travel on capsize.