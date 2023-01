21-year-old man plead guilty say im throw egg towards King Charles

Wia dis foto come from, SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY Wetin we call dis foto, Dem charge Harry May under di Public Order Act afta one incident for Luton for December

One man don plead guilty say im throw egg towards King Charles III during one walkabout.

Dem charge 21-year-old Harry May wit public order offence wey relate to di royal visit to Luton on 6 December.

Protection officers remove di King away from crowds but im continue im visit shortly.

Westminster Magistrates Court tok say May wey come from Moreton Road South for Luton bin tink say di visit of di King to “poor area” dey in “bad taste”.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal say police bin detain di defendant - wey give im full name as Harry Spartacus May - afta dem see am dey throw one object wey land on di ground near di King as e dey speak wit members of di public.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Protection officers usher di King away from di crowd wen im dey meet members of di public for Luton

Dem charge May say im use threatening/abusive words/behaviour wey fit cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Mr Seetal tok say wen officers interview am, May tell dem say "im do am sake of say im believe say di King visit to town like Luton, wey be deprived and poor area, dey in bad taste and im wan make point”.