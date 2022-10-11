Police describe how church caretaker allegedly run away wit millions wey members donate for development

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

21 minutes wey don pass

Police for di Kenyan capital say dem dey find one church caretaker wey dem suspect say e tiff 1.5m shillings ($12,400; £11,240) wey members bin don raise to develop di church.

Police accuse di man say e break enta di ACK All Saints Mountain View church for Kangemi, wey dey di outskirts of Nairobi, and carry di money from one drawer for di altar.

One church elder and di treasurer "shock" wen dem go di church on Monday morning to collect di money, only to find say pesin don scata di church and di money dey miss, na so police tok.

For one statement, di Directorate of Criminal Investigations say dia initial investigations dey point to di church caretaker as di main suspect.

Dem suspect say e tamper wit di church electric power and im also disable di CCTV system.

Police describe how e happun

Police say di money wey di congregation bin raise on Sunday for di development of di church, disappear from one drawer for Church altar.

Wen di church elder John Wainanina and treasurer Elizabeth Njoki, go di church to collect di money on Monday morning, dem see say di door no dey locked and dis dey unusual.

As dem take a closer look at di Lord’s table wia dem dey consecrate bread and wine, dem shock to see say di place don scata.

“Di money wey dem bin keep for one drawer under di altar dey miss!”, police tok.

Dem immediately report di mata for Kangemi police station and upon preliminary investigations, dem say dem see say di caretaker of di church dey responsible for di loss.

And im don dey miss.

Di suspect bin don tamper wit di church electric power to disable di installed CCTV system before im make away wit di congregants’ contributions.

Shocked members of di flock wey dey stay close to di church say dem dey try come to terms wit di disappearance of di money meant for di development of di community church.

Police add say di members bin wonder aloud how di trusted custodian of di parish go resort to dat kain conduct .

Some bin dey pronounce curses at di suspect whom while odas call for im forgiveness if e resurface and repent from im sins.

Meanwhile, detectives don launch a manhunt for di suspect wey dey stay within di church compound, but immediately go into hiding afta di incident.

O﻿da time stealing of church money don raise questions

Christianity na one of di main religion pipo dey practice for Africa.

And offerings and tithes na one tin wey church goers dey give to churches and news around pipo wey tiff dis kain money dey always generate big conversation.

Recently for Nigeria, West Africa, police bin arrest one suspect ontop accuse say e allegedly tiff ₦620,115 from offering vault from one church inside di south west of di kontri..

D﻿em gbab am on September 16 for early mor-mor by 4:30am for one stop and search.

According to di statement, e bin dey carry school bag wey full of different naira notes inside.

Afta dem interrogate am, police say e tok "im bin travel from Iro-para- Ekiti go di Christ Apostolic Church Camp ground, Ikeji, Arakeji, Osun State to tiff di money from di offering safe of di church."