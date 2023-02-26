Nigerian celebrities share dia voting experience on election day

Wia dis foto come from, Social media Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian celebrities exercise dia franchise

18 minutes wey don pass

Disruption of polling units, snatching of ballot boxes, lateness of electoral officers and materials to di polling stations, na some of di complaints Nigerians celebrities wey come out for dia large numbers give as Nigerians dey vote for di Presidential/Senatorial and House of Representatives election wey hold on 25 February, 2023.

Celebrities like Falz, Omoni Omoboli, Chioma Akpotha, Mr Macaroni, Kate Henshaw, Fred Leonard, among odas bin give live reports of how di elections take waka for dia polling stations.

Di Nigeria entertainers no just vote comot, most of dem wait till late for night, some till di following morning to ensure say dem sort and count di vote before dem comot dia polling units.

Dis 2023 Nigeria general election na one wey many pipo don describe as di most competitive election since di end of military rule for 1999.

Di turnout dey high, especially among young pipo wey make up about a third of di 87 million eligible voters.

Dis na wetin some celebrities tok about di elections for dia polling stations.

Wia dis foto come from, Macaroni/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Macaroni vote for im polling unit

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw say INEC officials no reach her polling unit until 11am.

Meanwhile, she bin don dey there since 8:30am. Di Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) get issues, and most of dem no see dia names on di BVAS. Plenty pipo dey disenfranchised and no fit vote.” She tok.

Omoni Omoboli say she spend 26 hours for her polling unit to ensure say di process dey smooth.

Di actress wey dey give live update as di election dey happun for her area say INEC officials no quick come and she dey there all throught to make sure say her vote count.

Wia dis foto come from, Omoni/Instagram

Tori go viral say dem tiff Folarin Falana wey pipo sabi as Falz fone for im polling unit as e dey do live recording.

Di Nigerian entertainer later tok say im don see di fone. E report say "Thugs come my polling unit, destroy ballot boxes, snatch pipo phone and beat pipo for im polling unit before military come restore peace for di station before dem fit vote.

Wia dis foto come from, MrMacaroni Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Macaroni for im polling unit on election day

Popular content creator and actor Adebowale Debo Adedayo wey pipo sabi as Mr Macaroni also give update of how election take waka for im polling unit.

“Some thugs try scata di process but we stand gidigba to protect our vote. Over 300 pipo wey dey vote no dey accredited for im polling unit.”

Thugs scata Chioma Akpotha polling unit for Eti Osa local goment for Lagos state.

Di actress live video show as some thugs carry planks dey attack di area, scata everywhere and dey pursue pipo from voting.

She say dem later vote afta di destruction and calmness dey restored to di area.

Wia dis foto come from, Ebuka Uchendu Wetin we call dis foto, Vote thumbprint

Odas like musician Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Psquare, and many oda music stars, Nollywood actors like Fred Leonard, Rita Dominic and many odas bin come out to vote for dis year elections.