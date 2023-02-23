How gunmen shoot, burn bodi of Labour Party Senatorial candidate

Wia dis foto come from, Oyibo Chukwu/Facebook

Gunmen don kill Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Oyibo Chukwu.

Di incident happun on Wednesday wen im dey return from one campaign rally for di southern state of Enugu.

Di attackers burn di late Oyibo Chukwu bodi afta dem shoot am dead.

Di gunmen also kill five supporters wey bin dey inside car wit Oyibo Chukwu.

Death of Oyibo Chukwu of di Labour Party happun three days bifo Saturday general elections wey dey described as di kontri most competitive polls inside 24 years.

Di Enigi state police command neva tok about di mata.

'Labour Party members na targets'

Labour Party govnorship candidate for di state, Chijioke Edeoga bin comment say dia party members don become target.

“Our party members dey targeted for assassination by political parties wey dey feel threatened by di rise of di Labour Party for di state and dey fear say dem fit lose di Saturday election”, Chijioke Edeoga tok.

Chijoke Ogbodo, pesin wey dey close to Oyibo Chukwu say e get di informate afta di incident happun.

E say im oga bin go attend some meeting for Agboani for Nkanu-West Local goment council wen dem attack am.

"Im bin go meeting and on im way back one car double cross am and shoot am dead. I also hear say dem kill di driver too. Na wetin I fit confam be dis but oda pipo more pipo die.

"Di saddest part of dis tori na say afta killig dem, di gunmen burn dem and dia car.

"Di tin be say di attack no be mistake becos Oyibo no dey inside branded vehicle. So wetin happun be say dem dey trace dem from wia dem dey come from," e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Kingsley Moghalu/Twitter

Wetin to know about Oyibo Chukwu

Oyibo Chukwu na politician wey come from Enugu state, Southeast Nigeria.

Im na 63 years old.

Im early education na from Abakaliki.

Afta, e gbab university degree from di University of Nigeria, Nsukka for di 80s.

E also attend di Nigeria Law School, Lagos for 1984.

Oga Oyibo Chukwu get plenti work experience.

1999-2000: Acting National Auditor, All Peoples Party (APP)

2011 till date: Chairman, Displinary Committee, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Oji River Branch

2009 - 2011: Assistant National Legal Adviser, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo

1990 till date: CEO, KANVOC Nigeria Limited

1994 - 1996: Local Government Administrator/Supervisor for Health, Nkanu LGA

1989 till date: Senior Partner, Chukwu, Chukwu and Associates

1985/1988: Head of Chambers, Chimezie Ikeazor (SAN) and Associates

1984 - 1985: Legal Adviser and Administrative Officer, Anilogun Nigeria Limited

1990 -1993: State Auditor, Social Democratic Party (SDP)

1992: Gubernatorial Aspirant, SDP Enugu State

1993: Acting State Chairman, SDP Enugu State

1993: Presidential Candidate, SDP