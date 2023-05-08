How dis woman survive with only wine for days inside bush wen she lost

Wia dis foto come from, Victoria Police

one hour wey don pass

One 48-year-old woman bin survive for five days for inside bush wia she hook for Australia by eating sweets and drinking from one bottle of wine.

Lillian Ip bin dey go wetin suppose be short trip on Sunday for inside di ogbonge bush for Victoria state.

But she come lost as she follow wrong turn, na so her motor come stuck inside mud.

Ms Ip wey no dey drink bin get only one bottle of wine for her car wey she bin dey plan give pesin as gift.

Na on Friday afta she don dey dat place for five nights, na im Emergency services come find am as dem bin dey fly over for search.

Ms Ip tell 9News Australia say, "di first tin wey enta my mind, wey I be dey tink na 'water and cigarette'. Thank God di policewoman bin get cigarette."

She add say "I bin tink say I go die dia. My whole body shut down on Friday," she also tok say she bin "dey about to give up".

As she lose hope say pesin go find am alive, na im she write letter for her family say she love dem

Victoria police say dem find Ms Ip around 60km away from di nearest town, and because she get health wahala, she bin no fit waka far, na why she stay for her car.

She only get small snacks and sweets to chop and no water.

Wodonga Police Station Service Sergeant Martin Torpey say, "di only liquid she bin get na bottle of wine wey she buy to dash her mama, na wetin Lilia wey no dey drink take go through di experience".

Im add say, "she use beta common sense to tanda for her car instead of to dey waka up and down enta bushland, and na wetin help police find am."