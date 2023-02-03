Tennis star escape conviction afta admitting assault on im ex-girlfriend

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios don gree say im assault im former girlfriend.

Di 27-year-old guilty plea for Canberra court come afta im lawyers fail make di court dismiss di charge on di grounds of mental health.

Dem don dey make move see how to make di magistrate not record conviction for di tennis star.

Di court hear say oga Kyrgios push Chiara Passari onto di pavement afta she stop im car from driving away during one quarrel wey dem get for Canberra for January 2021.

Ms Passari report di incident to police di next month but she bin no make formal complaint.

Di court hear say di couple reconcile and resume relationship but say afta dem break up, she make a formal complaint for December 2021.

Kyrgios bin claim mental health

Lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith argue say Kyrgios bin dey try to handle reduce di tension of di quarrel by calling Uber, and don make lawful attempt to move Ms Passari away from di car before di incident.

"Na in dat context and di frustration wey lead to my client to react and di offence happun," he said.

"Relationship dey between di mental health and di offending - even though e no longer dey suffer am to di same extent today."

Oga Kyrgios apologise di next day, by accepting responsibility to Ms Passari, di Lawyer, Kukulies-Smith add.

Tennis star escape conviction

Wen she dey sentence Kygrios, Magistrate Beth Campbell di tennis star don be "young man wey dey try to remove im sef from a heigh emotional situation".

"You act in di heat of di moment," she tok.

"I dey deal wit you in di same way I go deal wit any young man for dis court. You be young man wey happen to sabi play tennis well.”