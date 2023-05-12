Youtuber tell court how e crash plane so e go get views

18 minutes wey don pass

﻿One YouTuber wey intentionally crash aeroplane so e go get views go plead guilty say e block federal investigation by cleaning up di site of di crash, US prosecutors tok.

Trevor Jacob, 29, bin post di video of di plane crash on YouTube for December 2021, e make am look like say e be accident. Di video get over 2.9 million views to date.

For one plea agreement, e say e record di video as part of one product sponsorship deal.

E fit face up to 20 years for prison.

Di 29-year-old pilot and skydiver don agree to plead guilty to one felony count of destruction and concealment wit intention to block federal investigation, di US justice department tok for statement on Thursday.

For November 2021, Oga Jacob commot Santa Barbara, California airport for one solo flight wit cameras wey e mount on top plane.

Along wit di cameras, Oga Jacob bin take parachute wit am, as well as one selfie stick.

E "no intend to reach im destination, but instead plan to eject from im aircraft during di flight and video imself dey parachute to di ground and im airplane as e dey descended and crash", di US Attorney Office for di Central District of California tok.

'Some viewers doubt am'

Di plane bin crash into di Los Padres National Forest 35 minutes afta takeoff. E den hike to di site and recover di footage.

Some YouTube viewers bin doubt di crash, dem say Mr Jacob don already wear parachute and no make attempt to land di plane safely.

E bin report di crash to di National Transportation Safety Board, wey say e dey responsible for preserving di wreckage. According to di plea agreement, Mr Jacob later claim say e no sabi di location of di site.

E sabi, and return by helicopter and secure and remove di wreckage, wey e later destroy, di statement tok.

Mr Jacob dey expected to make im initial court appearance for di coming weeks.

Im pilot licence dey revoked last year.