Ecowas, Nigerian Lawmakers, odas beg UK to show Ekweremadu mercy

Wia dis foto come from, MET Police Wetin we call dis foto, Sen Ike Ekweremadu, im wife Beatrice and Dr Obinna Obeta

Many pipo don begin beg for leniency from di British court ahead of di sentencing of Nigerian Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

In just a matter of days Old Bailey go sentence oga Ekweremadu, im wife Beatrice and Dr Obinna Obeta, a doctor.

Dem convict Senator Ike Ekweremadu, im wife and one medical "middleman" for March on top accuse of organ-trafficking.

Dis na afta dem bring one 21-year-old man to UK from Lagos.

Dia sentencing go happun on Friday 5 May, 2023 for United Kingdom.

As di day dey near ogbonge pipo for Nigeria and abroad dey beg for mercy on dia behalf.

Di Economic Community of West African States, Ecowas parliament appeal to di authorities for United Kingdom to grant Senator Ike Ekweremadu pity.

Speaker of di Ecowas parliament, Dr Sidie Tunis urge United Kingdom Court to temper justice wit mercy.

In di letter wey e address to di Chief Clerk, Central Criminal Court Old Bailey, London, di Speaker say though Ecowas no dey support di crime wey Ekweremadu don dey convicted for, dem believe say im don learn im lesson.

“Senator Ekweremadu remain a priceless resource and im long absence sake of dis matter since June 2022 don deny us im invaluable service. We dey fear say if e chop long term for prison, e go affect us,” di Ecowas Speaker tok.

Lawmakers for Nigeria and some oda top ogas dey also beg UK justice authorities to “temper justice wit mercy” ova di sentencing of Senator Ike Ekweremadu wey dey currently await court verdict on organ harvesting.

Nigeria Senate dey beg UK court for Mercy

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Nigerian Senate

Nigeria Senate on Wednesday request for clemency alias mercy for Ike Ekweremad and Beatrice wey be im wife, ahead of dia sentencing.

During plenary Senator Chukwuka Utazi cite Order 10 and 11 to seek di leave of di Senate to request for Clemency on behalf of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and two odas.

Di senate president, Ahmad Lawan say im don bin write one letter to di British Judicial authorities about two-three weeks ago to seek for Clemency on behalf of the Senate.

"I sign di letter and make sure dem deliver am to di authorities for UK. Now we dey use dis particular intervention to seek for clemency for di sentencing."

Oga Ahmad add say wen di British Authorities wan give di sentence, make dem consider say dis na di first time ever wey Senator Ekweremadu dey face dis kain situation.

"Di conviction don already happun but we dey seek Clemency becos dis na di first time our colleague dey involve for dis kind of thing", senate president, Ahmad Lawan tok.

'Temper justice with mercy', House of Reps beg

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/House of Representatives

Nigeria House of Representatives dey also beg Central Criminal Court and UK goment to temper justice wit mercy wen dem wan sentence, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, im wife, and Dr Obeta.

Lawmaker, Toby Okechukwu move one motion on di need to show mercy to Senator Ekweremadu for di way im dey suffer for United Kingdom.

Anoda member for di house, Rep Nnoli Nnaji support di motion.

Di Speaker of di House, Femi Gbajabiamila tok say im no dey ask make dem abandon di offence, but im dey ask for mercy as na di national responsibility of Nigeria to try and intervene for di issue.

E give example of di arrest of one American female basketballer wey dem arreste for Russia and how di US neva give up until Russia free her upon di crime wey dem say she comit.

Dabiri-Erewa chook mouth

Wia dis foto come from, NIDCOM

Chairman of di Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (Nidcom), Abike Dabiri-Erewa follow join odas to beg di UK goment to show mercy to former Nigeria Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

For one statement from Abdur-Rahman Balogun Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols of Nidcom inside Abuja, Abike plead wit di court to show compassion and sympathy in dis case.

"I join men and women of goodwill to plead for clemency for Sen. Ike Ekweremadu , if only dem fit consider di psychological trauma, Sonia di daughter, dey pass through knowing say her parents dey for jail becos dem try to save her from health condition wey she no get control ova", Dabiri-Erewa plead.

Madam Abike say although di law say no ignorance bifor di law, Ekweremadu and im wife act under di instincts of parents wey wan save dia sick daughter, and no be for business purposes.

Timeline of Ike Ekweremadu matter

Wia dis foto come from, MET Wetin we call dis foto, UK court find Senator Ike Ekweremadu and im wife guilty of organ trafficking

Ike Ekweremadu and im wife dey on trial on top accuse of exploiting one 21-year-old to come to London and donate im kidney for dia daughter, Sonia.

For 2022, di 21-year-old man waka go one police station near Heathrow, London.

Di man wey dey tired, homeless and dey fear, tell police say im run away becos pipo wano take one of im kidneys.

Ike Ekweremadu and im wife chop arrest afta investigation by di UK Metropolitan Police Specialist team.

Met Police bin tok for inside one statement wey dem share wit BBC Pidgin say:

"Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 [born 10th September, 1966] of Nigeria dey charged wit conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin wit a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

Ekweremadu, 60 [born 12th May, 1962] of Nigeria dey charged wit conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of anoda pesin wit a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting," di statement tok.

Met Police bin remand di suspects for custody.

Dem launch di investigation afta detectives dey alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation for May 2022.

Met Police bin say dem safeguard di child and dem dey work closely wit partners for more support.

Den for for 23 March, UK Court find Senator Ekweremadu, im wife and one medical "middleman" guilty of organ-trafficking.

Dis na afta six-weekS of trials on top organ trafficking for Old Bailey.