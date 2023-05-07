Prince Harry comot alone afta Coronation

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

13 minutes wey don pass

Di Duke of Sussex attend im father Coronation, im sitdon two rows from im brother for Westminster Abbey.

Di prince arrive without im wife Meghan, wey stay back for US, and im leave immediately for a return flight to Heathrow.

BBC understand say dem no invite am to appear for di balcony for Buckingham Palace afta di ceremony.

Na di first time wey im dey appear in public wit family since im controversial memoir Spare come out.

Prince Harry, wey arrive UK on Friday, land back for Los Angeles for 19:30 local time on Saturday afta taking a British Airways flight, PA news agency report.

Im enta di car alone outside di abbey shortly afta di Coronation service finish.

Dem don crown Charles and Camilla King and Queen for Westminster Abbey 6th May 2023

Ninety minutes later, di King and Queen joined by oda working members of di Royal Family, including di Prince and Princess of Wales, and dia children show for Buckingham Palace balcony.

Prince Harry wife, di Duchess of Sussex, dey Los Angeles wit dia pikin dem, where dia son Prince Archie dey celebrate im fourth birthday.

Earlier one source bin tell US outlet Page Six say Prince Harry bin intend to make "every effort to get back on time for Archie birthday".

Prince Harry wear morning suit and medals for di ceremony and im sit with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in the third row, along with his uncle the Duke of York, Prince Andrew.

Two rows ahead for front na di Prince and Princess of Wales and dia children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as di Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

For di late Queen Elizabeth funeral last year, Prince Harry bin dey second row - directly behind di King – for di abbey.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "WATCH: Prince Harry at the King's coronation", Duration 0,51 00:51 Wetin we call dis Video, Coronation: Prince Harry for King coronation

Tori be say Prince Harry go attend di ceremony alone without any formal role as im no be working member of di Royal Family.

Dis na also di case for Prince Andrew.

Relations between Prince Harry and oda members of di family get as be since im publish im memoir.

Di book vividly reveal fall-outs and disagreements wit relatives, and since den im don tok of how im dey feel "different" from di rest of im family.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Harry arrive for Westminster Abbey for morning suit wit medals

Di decision for Meghan to reject di invitation dey seen as part of di continuing, unresolved family tensions.

And last month tori be say di King bin try to stop Prince Harry from taking legal action against newspapers ova alleged phone-hacking.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Im walk alongside Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

For a witness statement court papers reveal say, dem'' summon am to Buckingham Palace'' wia dem tell am to drop di cases because of di effect on di family.