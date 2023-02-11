Arsenal vs Brentford match preview

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

11 February 2023, 15:12 WAT New Informate 33 minutes wey don pass

Arsenal wey dey ontop of di Premier League table dey hope to extend di lead on top of di table.

Di Gunners go face Brentford today for di Emirates Stadium for dia Premier League match.

Arsenal players Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny still dey injured.

Di game also dey come early for Emile Smith Rowe, wey dey recovering from a thigh problem.

Pontus Jansson, Thomas Strakosha and Frank Onyeka no dey available for Brentford.

Head to Head

Di only win wey Brentford don get for eight league and cup games away to Arsenal na 2-0 for di top flight at Highbury for April 1938 (D3 L4).

Mikel Arteta side dey try to complete a league double over di Bees, wey go become di 47th club wey Arsenal don beat home and away inside one single Premier League campaign.

Live updates: West Ham 1-1 Chelsea 16 minutes wey don pass

Match Stats

Arsenal

Arsenal defeat wen Everton beat dem, na di first time Arsenal dey lose in 14 league games, even though dem dey unbeaten for dia nine top-flight home fixtures dis season, dem win eight.

Arsenal dey risk to lose three successive matches for all competitions for di first time since April 2022.

Di north London club dey aiming to win dia eighth consecutive Premier League London derby, wey fit equal di record for a single season (wey Chelse set for di 2005-06 and 2014-15, and Arsenal in 2013-14) seasons.

Dem don score 16 goals and concede just three for dia previous seven top-flight games against fellow London clubs.

Di last two Premier League goals wey Arsenal concede come from corners - just one of di first 15 dem ship dis season was scored like dat.

Brentford

Brentford dey unbeaten for nine Premier League matches (W5, D4) - only Newcastle, naim neva lose inside 16 games, dem dey cari shoulder sake of dia beta current form.

Di Bees dey try to keep four consecutive top-flight clean sheets for di first time for dia history.

Dem don keep back-to-back clean sheets away from home for di Premier League, dem managed just one for dia previous 24 on di road.

Brentford neva lose any Premier League game wey dem score di opening goal, dem don win 17 and draw four.

Line ups

Arsenal

1.Ramsdale

4. White

12.Saliba

6.Gabriel

35.Zinchenko

8. Ødegaard

5. Partey

34.Xhaka

7. Saka

14. Nketiah

11. Martinelli

Substitutes

3. Tierney

15. Kiwior

16. Holding

18. Tomiyasu

19. Trossard

20. Jorginho

21. Fábio Vieira

30. Turner