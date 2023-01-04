DSS tok how dem gbab ISWAP Commander and im mate wey allegedly get hand for Kuje prison attack and odas

Nigeria Deparment of State Services (DSS) say dem don arrest ISWAP Commander, Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru wey pipo sabi as Abu Mikdad and im associate, Saidu Suleiman on 3 Jan, 2023.

According to DSS, Otaru dey operate terrorist cells around Kogi and bin don stage several kidnap operations for Kogi & Ondo.

For wetin DSS tok, "During investigations, e dey confam say Otaru be one high commander of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and dey coordinate or get hand for some wicked attacks.

Attacks wey DSS say Abu Mikdad get hand

According to DSS, Abu Mikdad get hand for several attacks wey include:

Di 24 June, 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, for Okehi LGA of Kogi State. One Police Inspector, Idris Musa die and dem tif two AK-47 rifles for dat attack.

Di 5th July, 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre for Kuje Area Council of of di FCT.

5th August, 2022 attack on West African Ceramics Ltd (WACL) for Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi wia three Indian expatriates dey kidnapped."

"Una fit remember say five pesin including one Indian, two Policemen and two drivers of di company also dey killed for di attack. Di kidnapped expatriates bin dey released for 31st August, 2022," DSS tok.

DSS say Abu Mikdad also be di mastermind of di Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack wey happun for 29th December, 2022, near di Palace of di Ohinoyi of Ebiraland for Okene, Kogi State during di visit of di President to commission projects.

Di secret security pipo say di suspects dey custody and go dey prosecuted accordingly."

Dem add say dem go make sure say dem work wit stakeholders including sister security agencies to tackle di wahala of terrorism and oda kind of criminality and threats to national security."

Na at least three pipo die for di blast wey happun for Okenne town, Kogi state, Central Nigeria, for December 2022.

Tori be say di explosion happun near di palace of di King for Okenne Local Government Area.