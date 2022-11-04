Twitter staff say Elon Musk don start to dey sack workers afta im takeover

Twitter staff don start to dey post online say dem believe say dem don lost dia jobs, ahead of one announcement wey di wan do company later on Friday.

Di social media giant say dem go inform dia staff weda dem still be worker or not afta Elon Musk takeover.

Workers dey tweet with di hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked and saluting emoji to say dem dey leave di social media company.

Yash Agarwal, wey work for public policy, tok say na "di greatest privilege ever" to work for Twitter.

For one internal email, di social media company tok say di cuts na "effort to place Twitter for healthy path".

Di firm add say di offices go dey temporarily closed, and staff wey no fit enta di building until dem know if dem don lose dia jobs.

Di multi-billionaire go be Twitter chief executive afta e buy di company last week for one $44bn (£39.3bn) deal.

"We go go thru di difficult process to reduce our global workforce on Friday," Twitter tok for di email.

"We recognise say dis go impact number of pipo wey don make valuable contributions to Twitter, but dis action dey unfortunately needed to make sure say di company dey successful moving forward," den add.

Di company tok say dem go quickly limit office access "to help make sure say each employee, Twitter systems and customer data dey safe".

According to Twitter, dem go notify workers wey no dey affected thru dia company email, while, dem go tell dos wey dey affected about di "next steps" thru dia personal accounts.

"Exodus of talent"

Tok tok dey spread say as many as half of Twitter 8,000 jobs dey at risk of closing.

Di platform dey struggle to make profit. One way to fix di problem na to reduce di wage bill.

Simon Balmain, one senior community manager for Twitter for di UK, tell BBC say im believe say dem don sack am, because dem log am out of im work laptop and Slack messaging programme.

"Evribodi receive email wey tok say large reduction for headcount go dey, and den around one hour later, pipo start to dey see say dem don remotely wipe dia laptops and access to Slack and Gmail don dey revoke," e tok.

"Most UK pipo fit dey sleep dat time and dem no know yet. I bin dey work mostly LA (Los Angeles) hours because of di projects wey I bin dey do, so I still dey awake wen e happen.

"Anoda Twitter worker tok say e dey anxiously dey wait for one email to come, to confirm weda e still get im job.

E tok say e go dey likely to stay up late to wait for di message.

"Di leaving of talent from dis lay-off go reshape di whole technology industry as we know am. We dey all look out for each oda and di outreach of love and support don dey plenti wey we don see," Balmain tok.

Bloomberg, cite one unname sources, wey suggest say dem ask some senior staff to make lists of employees wey dem go reduce from dia teams.

Cryptocurrency platform Binance invest in Twitter as part of Elon Musk takeover.

Earlier, Changpeng Zhao, wey be chief executive, tok say "slimmer workforce go make more sense".

Zhao, wey dey speak for di Web Summit inside Lisbon, also criticise di platform on top say dem dey slow to roll out new features, even with di level of staff wey dem get.

Pay to verify

Di cutting of cost make pipo begin criticise Twitter efforts to raise money by saying dem wan charge $8 (£7) a month for "verified" blue check-mark.

In addition to di verification badge, those wey pay fit enjoy benefit wey dia tweets go dey promoted more widely and see fewer adverts.

Musk bin tweet of im plan: "We need to pay di bills somehow.

"Twitter neva make profit in several years and dia number of users don remain fairly static for about 300 million a month."

Many experts suggest say Musk, wey be di world richest man, overpay for di company, sake of di current economic conditions and di depressed values of many tech stocks.

But Brandon Borrman, Twitter former head of global communications, for one BBC interview, question how Twitter fit justify asking pipo to pay in order to remain on "equal playing field" wit oda users.

E no dey clear how di cuts go affect di platform operations.

Musk get reputation to dey wicked wen e come to staff.

US media report already speak of long hours wey some staff dey spend to meet Elon Musk demands afta di takeover.

For May, Musk tok say im work ethic expectations go dey "extreme", but less than wetin e demand of imsef.

Dem reduce Board

As part of di takeover agreement, nine members of Twitter board comot di company, leaving Elon Musk as di sole director.

Pipo see di move as cementing Elon Musk control ova di company.

Among those wey leave na chairman Bret Taylor and chief executive Parag Agrawal.

Oda senior figures don also post about leaving, or report say dem don leave, including chief financial officer, Ned Segal.