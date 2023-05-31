Why new Kano govnor dey probe Ganduje, cancel all im appointments

Wia dis foto come from, Kano State Government

9 minutes wey don pass

''We go correct all di injustice dem do in di last eight years. We go recover all public property and assets dem hide or steal and return them to di custody of goment.”

Dat na part of speech wey new Kano state govnor Abba Kabir Yusuf give after im swearing in on Monday and na one wey analysts say dey signal di direction wey di northwest state wan take.

Haruna Maigari na political analyst for Kano and e tell BBC News Pidgin say e don tey wey im see inauguration speech like di one wey Abba deliver on Monday.

“Already pipo wey dey Kano dey expect say di new govnor go change direction compared to how govnor Ganduje bin dey operate since political differences dey.”

“But dis inauguration speech hit like bullet from a gun because of di weight e carry.”

To beta understand di history, di new govnor and former govnor Abdullahi Ganduje bin dey under di same team and bin serve together under govnor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso between 2011-2015.

At di time, Abba Kabir Yusuf bin dey work as commissioner of Works while Ganduje na deputy govnor at di time.

Govnor Abba and Ganduje go separate ways

Wetin we call dis foto, Govnor Ganduje tenure expire on Monday after 8 years

According to anoda political analyst Sani Danyaro di new Kano govnor and Ganduje go separate ways politically when pesin wey both of dem dey share as political Godfather Rabiu Kwankwaso begin get issues wit Ganduje.

Before then Kwankwaso bin support Ganduje to become govnor of Kano afta e step down for 2015.

“So problem start between Abba and Ganduje less than one year afta 2015 elections, when Kwankwaso pipo wit Abba bin start to believe say Ganduje don abandon di ideals wey dem hold dear from 2011-2015.”

“Some govnors and highly placed pipo even try to intervene at di time but di intervention no work and di relationship begin go sour.”

According to Danyaro, di relationship come scatter kpata kpata by 2019 when Abba contest against Ganduje and rush go court say na im win di election despite say INEC declare Ganduje winner.

Wetin dey come next from di new Govnor?

Halilu Isyaku wey dey speak on politics for radio stations say e dey expect di new govnor to continue wit im first steps for di next couple of months.

“Di way I dey see am, di next couple of months for Kano go be about reviewing wetin di past goment do.”

“Dat one get advantage and also disadvantage because even though e good to address injustices and right some wrongs, but at di same time issues of governance fit suffer.”

“Wetin fit make governance suffer be say pipo wey suppose dey look matters wey concern pipo dey busy with wetin former leaders do.”

Some of di actions wey di new govnor don take

Di new govnor immediately after im swearing in fire all goment officials wey Ganduje appoint.

E also sack all political appointees wey dey head goment MDAs and companies.

Di new executive order law enforcement agencies, wey di Police lead, di DSS, Civil Defense, and Hisbah to take ova all public places wey dem say former goment sell out.