South Africa president Ramaphosa dey on track to win ANC race afta cash scandal

South Africa governing ANC don start dia national conference dis Friday morning to elect new leadership.

President Cyril Ramaphosa dey hop to dey re-elected as party leader afta e escape one impeachment inquiry earlier dis week.

Dis na afta ANC MPs vote against di adoption of one report wey found say e fit don breach di kountri anti-corruption legislation following di theft of one large sum of foreign currency for im private game farm.

Oga Ramaphosa go face off against former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for di top post.

E dey widely expected say di party integrity committee go table dia report about di "Farmgate" scandal wey almost cost Oga Ramaphosa im job and one corruption scandal wey entangle im competitor.

E dey alleged say Dr Mkhize benefit from one Covid-19 goment tender where communication contracts dey awarded to im allies.

Dem go follow dis one by di adoption of credentials - one process wey fit go on for hours and dey usually contested by many factions sake of na dat one go determine which delegate dey eligible to take part and vote.

Oga Ramaphosa dey likely to retain im position despite di recent setbacks.

Zuma launch private prosecution against Ramaphosa

Jacob Zuma (L) fall out wit Cyril Ramaphosa afta im resignation for February 2018

Meanwhile, South Africa former President Jacob Zuma say im don launch one private prosecution against im successor Cyril Ramaphosa.

Jacob Zuma Foundation make di announcement on Thursday night say President Ramaphosa dey charged for "serious crimes" for one Johannesburg court.

Dem add say di crimes carry sentence of 15 years for prison.

For one response for Twitter on Friday, President Ramaphosa accuse Oga Zuma of "abuse of legal processes".

E say di charges dey "completely fake and unfounded".

Cyril Ramaphosa 'Farmgate' scandal

If you never sabi di details of di scandal wey threaten to end di political career of South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa not heard here be wetin you need to know.

Seventy-year-old Cyril Ramaphosa become president of South Africa for 2018 afta im active fight against white-minority rule - apartheid - since di 1970s and dey close to liberation hero Nelson Mandela.

Oga Ramaphosa rise to di top job wit pledge to clamp down on corruption - but now face kwesions imself over one large moni wey dem find for im property.

Di scandal centre on claims say di president bin try hide di theft of half million dollars or more wey dem hide down di back of one chair for im farmhouse. plenti kwesions bin rise about where di cash came from.

Di president deny claim say as much as $4m (£3.3m) dey taken. E say di amount wey dem tif be $580,000 - and say e get am when e sell buffalos.

One independent panel bin look inside di allegations for South Africa parliament and conclude say di president fit don break di law and abuse im position. But dat one be only di start of one process.

President Ramaphosa African National Congress party bin decide wetin to do.

Even if im own party backs am, MPs for South Africa parliament fit find Ramaphosa guilty of serious misconduct and hold one vote to remove am from office. But two-thirds majority and di ANC MPs fit likely to block am.