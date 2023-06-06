Cabinet appointments wey President Tinubu fit do sharp-sharp without National Assembly confirmation

Nigerians dey eager to see who and who di new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu go appoint for im cabinet to help am run di kontri affairs for di next four years.

So far, di president don name some of im team members, dem include Femi Gbagabiamila as Chief of staff, Ibrahim Hadejia as Deputy Chief of Staff and George Akume as Secretary to the Goment of di Federation.

Nigeria new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gatz announce members of im cabinet witin 60 days aft aim enta office on 29 May.

Dis na according to one of di new Bills wey President Muhammadu Buhari sign into law few months before im comot office.

According to dis new amendment to di 1999 Constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria, di president and govnors of di 36 states for di kontri gatz send names of di pipo wey dem wan appoint minister and commissioners witin 60 days afta dem take oath of office, to di National Assembly and State Assembly as di ase may be, for confirmation.

Diafore, for President Tinubu to make most of im cabinet appointments, im no necessarily need to wait for di proclamation of di 10th National Assembly on 10 of June.

Most oda appointments for di president cabinet like dat of di security chiefs must also go to National Assembly for conrimation.

But, just like di first few appointments wey im bin do just some few days ago? E still get some oda offices wey im fit still appoint, if im want, without di National Assembly.

Dis offices na for special advisers include National security adviser (NSA) and SA media/chief press secretary.

National security adviser

Security na one of di wahala wey di new president want address sharply.

Already, during im meeting wit di current service chiefs, im don draw ear give dem say, im no get time at all at all, diafore, anywia di all dis security palava dey come from, make dem crush am as soon as possible.

During im tour of NSA facility, im first official tour since im enta office, Tinubu say emphasis im interest to crush terrorism out of Nigeria and im willingness to provide all di necessary support wey di security services go need to achieve am.

So, wetin be di work of di NSA and na who Oga Presido wan give dis very important office to lead im fight against terrorism for di kontri?

Work of NSA

Di Terrorism Prevention Act of 2011 as amended for 2013, describe di Office of di National Security Adviser as di body wey dey coordinate all security and enforcement agencies for di kontri.

Dis Act give di NSA office di power to give di president on how to tackle terrorism weda through hard or soft power.

E dey also provide support, formulate plus implement correct counterterrorism strategies.

Di office also dey responsible for building capacity of security agents for relevant military, intelligence and legal services.

Several names don dey fly upanda ans pipo dey try speculate who go be Nigeria nest national security adviser.

Names wey don dey fly upanda include di former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Interior, Major General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd.) and retired police chief and pioneer Chairman of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Odas include both serving security, plus intelligence chiefs wey fit be possible candidates for dis very important position.

SA media/chief press secretary

Special Adviser media and publicity or di Chief Press Secretary na very crucial officer wey Tinubu goment go require to achieve di kain tins wey im wan achieve.

Im go need a team of good story tellers wey go fit work wit Nigerians to convince dem say wetin di president dey do na for dia own good, wey go understand wetin Nigerians dey go through.

One major candidate wey pipo dey speculate go be di SA media and publicity/ Chief press secretary, na Tunde Rahman.

Oga Rahman don dey work wit Tinubu as im media aide for long time, and now wey im neva appoint SA for dis position, na Rahman still dey hndle all im media and publicity issues.

Anoda possible candidate for dis position na di former Lagos state commissioner for information, Dele Alake.