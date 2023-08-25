Youth corp member no qualify to be Nigeria minister - Falana

Who fit be Nigeria minister? Pesin wey still dey do youth service fit dey do dat one still dey do minister work, abi how?

Dis na di koko of di accuse wey one group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria sama Nigeria Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

Di group say she no get any business to be minister as she still dey do her one year mandatory youth service.

Although BBC no fit to independently confam weda or not she dey true true do youth service, local tori pipo Cabel news quote NYSC official say im confam say she dey serve now.

Dis mata raise debate among Nigerians on wetin di law tok about dis kain Hannatu situation.

Before anybody fit become minister for Nigeria, e go first pass through many process including background check wey di Department for State Security (DSS) and even di National Assembly suppose do.

Hannatu pass through all dis process and di authorities clear her to become minister.

But wetin di Nigeria Constitution tok about who fit be a minister and who no qualify?

Wetin Constitution tok

Ogbonge Nigeria lawyer and senior advocate, Femi Falana, say according to Nigeria law, Hannatu no get any business wit to dey do minister work right now.

To understand dis mata Falana say di first tin na to torchlight wetin di Nigeria constitution tok about di compulsory one year National Youth Service.

Section 2 of di National Youth Service Act say every citizen wey graduate from any higher institution weda inside or outside di kontri, and wey neva reach 30 years must to serve di fada land.

But e also add say if pesin don pass 30 years e no qualify to do national youth service. Diafore im must to collect certificate of exemption.

Di question wey dis mata raise come be say, madam Hannatu Musawa, she don reach 30 years abi she don pass 30 years.

Youth service for Nigeria suppose be very serious mata wey fit land pesin go chill for prison for 12 months wit fine of N2,000, or any one of di two.

Di oda mata na qualification for minister.

Oga Falana say, “pesin wey di law no qualify to be law maker also no qualify to be minister. Di Constitution be like e set di sam qualification and disqualification for di two office.”

Section 147(6) of di Nigeria Constitution goment no fit to appoint anybody minister unless im qualify for election as member of di House of Representative.

Dis section of di law add say pesin wey no do national youth service no dey qualify to be House of Rep member.

Falana make dis point wit example of di case wia Supreme Court decide say na so di law tok am for di case of Modibo vs Usman & Ors (2019)LPELR-59096(SC).

E diafore mean say di Nigeria goment no follow di law in di case Musawa appointment even though dem bin disqualify three minister nominees wey dem say bin no pass clearance.

Since her appointment as minister di young minster don dey on di negative side of news.

